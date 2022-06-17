Keali’i Lum and others will be entertaining at a Father’s Day event at the Maui Mall Village Sunday.

A free Father’s Day concert will take place at the Maui Mall Village at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Performers include Hawaiʻi recording artist Keali’i Lum and the Halau Hula O Keola-Ali’i O Kekai. The halau has performed at resort luau shows and festivals on Maui and in Japan, according to a news release.

“Maui Mall Village is proud to present local entertainment and bring our community together to celebrate all the fathers out there,” Brian Yano, vice president and open-air manager, said in the release. “Families will find many things to do at the center on dad’s big day.”

Formerly called Maui Mall, Maui Mall Village has a variety of entertainment, retailers and eateries, including sushi, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, Chinese, Thai and health food.

For more information, go to mauimallvillage.com or call (808) 877-8952.