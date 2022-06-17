Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 17, 2022

June 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:56 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 05:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 01:07 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 04:30 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:43 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period west northwest swell will slowly build in through the day. This swell will peak surf along the north and west facing shores of Kauai later this afternoon and Oahu Saturday. A slightly larger reinforcing west northwest swell will fill in late Saturday into early Sunday. This swell will likely push higher sets to around head high along various north and west facing shores Sunday afternoon and evening. South facing shore surf will remain low today with only small background southerly swell. The weekend arrival of a slightly higher, longer period southwest south swell will provide a slight boost to surf along southern exposures from this weekend through the middle of next week. Moderate to fresh trades will continue to generate rough, choppy surf along eastern facing shores. East shores that have some southern exposure may experience slightly higher waves from south swell wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
