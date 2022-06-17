Maui Activities

South Maui marks grand reopening of Kalama Skate Park in Kīhei

June 17, 2022, 4:28 PM HST
PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo
PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

With eager skaters standing by, Mayor Michael Victorino led reopening ceremonies this morning for Kīhei’s newly revamped Kalama Skate Park, according to a news release.

The upgraded skate park, located at 1900 South Kīhei Road, has new decking for its vertical ramp and halfpipe, new concrete structures for an on-grade street course and concrete bowl, rebuilt staircases, repainted railings and new fencing around the park.

Victorino, a former coach of several youth sports, said that he is happy to see kids enjoying vigorous exercise outdoors.

“It’s much healthier than staring at a computer screen all day, plus kids have an athletic outlet for their physical energy,” he said in the release. “I know their parents appreciate it, especially during summer break.”

Project consultants were architect George Rixey, engineer Adam Rixey of Rixey Designs, Grindline Skateparks Design and Construction, along with contractors Norrie Construction, Breen Builders LLC and Horse Power Painting.

