Maui News

Fire displaces 18 people in Wailuku housing complex

June 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated June 17, 5:41 AM
PC: MFD

Eighteen people were displaced after a blaze burned through a two-story Wailuku housing complex on Thursday morning, according to Maui Fire Department.

The residents were displaced from four units: Two suffered major fire damage and two adjacent units had smoke damage. Residents are being assisted by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to the department.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 10:57 a.m. Thursday to a working fire on the ground-floor unit that extended up to the second-floor unit of a housing complex off Waimaluhia Lane in Wailuku.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fires in both units and confirm all occupants were out.

The fire was under control by 11:37 a.m. and extinguished at 2:50 p.m.

Damages are estimated at $400,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents.

