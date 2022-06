Maui police responded to 12 burglaries, 17 vehicle thefts and 17 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven-day period from June 5 to 11, 2022.

Compared to the previous week, there was one less burglary; but there were 5 more vehicle thefts and 6 more vehicle break-ins reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

12 Burglaries

Hoʻolehua:

Friday, June 10, 2:37 p.m.: 2803 Moʻomomi Ave., Hoʻolehua. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kāʻanapali:

Tuesday, June 7, 7:17 p.m.: 3445 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Kāʻanapali at Aston Kāʻanapali Shores Resorts. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului:

Tuesday, June 7, 10:27 a.m.: 166 E Wākea Ave., Kahului. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kīhei:

Tuesday, June 7, 9:35 a.m.: 1401 Līloa Dr., Kīhei at Lokelani Intermediate Office. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, June 7, 10:16 a.m.: 1975 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Kīhei Marketplace. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, June 9, 9:18 a.m.: 1401 Liloa Dr., Kīhei at Lokelani Intermediate office. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, June 9, 4:02 p.m.: 145 N Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Sugar Beach Resort. Residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, June 9, 6:04 p.m.: 1900 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Kalama Park. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Friday, June 10, 11:35 a.m.: 11801 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina at Launiupoko Beach Park. Non-residential, forced entry.

Pāʻia:

Monday, June 6, 10:26 a.m.: 29 Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia. Non-residential, forced entry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku:

Wednesday, June 8, 10:09 a.m.: 1703 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Saturday, June 11, 8:08 p.m.: 1977 Main St., Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

17 Vehicle Thefts

Kāʻanapali:

Tuesday, June 7, 11:50 a.m.: 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kāʻanapali at Hyatt Regency. Grey 2018 Dodge Caravan.

Saturday, June 11, 2:53 p.m.: 2605 Kāʻanapali Pkwy., Kāʻanapali at Sheraton Maui. Grey 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.

Kahului:

Wednesday, June 8, 11:13 a.m.: 1-199 E Kaʻahumanu, Kahului. White 2008 Nissan Altima.

Thursday, June 9, 4:45 p.m.: 355 E Kamehameha Ave., Kahului at Kahului Ale House. White 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 (pickup).

Kapalua:

Saturday, June 11, 1:03 p.m.: Honolua Bay, Kapalua at Honolua Bay. White 2000 Nissan Sentra.

Saturday, June 11, 1:55 p.m.: Honolua Bay, Kapalua at Honolua Bay. Silver 2018 Chrysler Pacifica.

Saturday, June 11, 3:44 p.m.: Honolua Bay, Kapalua. Silver 2022 Chevrolet Malibu.

Kīhei:

Monday, June 6, 12:03 p.m.: 1-100 Kanani Rd. 101, Kīhei. Grey 2011 Toyota Pre-Runner.

Monday, June 6, 12:03 p.m.: 1-100 Kanani Rd. 101, Kīhei. White 2011 Toyota Rav4.

Tuesday, June 7, 1:14 p.m.: 1-100 W Lipoa St., Kīhei. Grey 2003 Subaru Outback.

Saturday, June 11, 11:22 a.m.: 75 Alanui Ke Aliʻi, Kīhei at Worldmark. Grey 2015 Honda Odyssey.

Lahaina:

Thursday, June 9, 4:04 p.m.: Nākālele Point, Lahaina. White 2022 Jeep Compass.

Pāʻia:

Monday, June 6, 8:03 a.m.: Alawai Rd., Pāʻia at Baldwin Park. Silver 2006 Honda CRV.

Thursday, June 9, 8:50 a.m.: 200 block of Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia. White 2021 Jeep Wrangler.

Wailea:

Friday, June 10, 7:25 p.m.: 3000 block of S Kīhei Rd., Wailea. Black Nissan Infiniti.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, June 7, 7:42 a.m.: N Market St. / Vineyard St., Wailuku. Silver 2021 Nissan Rogue, Select, Sport.

Tuesday, June 7, 12:32 p.m.: 2119 Vineyeard St., Wailuku at Saeng’s Thai Cuisine. White 2000 Honda Insight.

17 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, June 7, 8:43 p.m.: 1800 block of W Kuiaha Rd., Haʻikū. 1996 Silver Dodge Ram 1500 (pickup).

Kahului:

Monday, June 6, 12:46 p.m.: 1 Lanui Cir., Kahului at Kahului Airport. Black 2018 Cadillac Escalade.

Tuesday, June 7, 9:33 a.m.: 65 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Kahului Shopping Center. White 2020 Ford Explorer.

Wednesday, June 8, 11:30 a.m.: 100 Pākaula Street, Kahului at Home Depot. Black 2012 Dodge Charger.

Wednesday, June 8, 8:39 p.m.: 100 block of Kamalei Cir., Kahului. Black 2015 Mercedes- Benz GLK 350.

Friday, June 10, 10:41 p.m.: 1 Airport Access Rd., Kahului. Grey 2016 Kia Motors Corporation Sedona.

Kīhei:

Monday, June 6, 10:56 a.m.: 851 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Paradise Gardens Apartments. White EZ Go golf cart.

Monday, June 6, 12:03 p.m.: 1-100 Kanani Rd. 101, Kīhei. Grey 2011 Toyota Pre-Runner.

Monday, June 6, 12:03 p.m.: 1-100 Kanani Rd. 101, Kīhei. White 2011 Toyota Rav4.

Monday, June 6, 12:03 p.m.: 1-100 Kanani Rd. 101, Kīhei. Grey 2011 Toyota Pre-Runner.

Monday, June 6, 12:03 p.m.: 1-100 Kanani Rd. 101. Kīhei. White 2011 Toyota Rav4.

Thursday, June 9, 3:43 p.m.: E Lipoa St. / Liloa Dr., Kīhei. Silver 2012 Nissan Versa.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, June 8, 11:57 a.m.: 700 block of Front St., Lahaina. White 2021 Zhong Yu Motor Group / Jiangmen Zhong Yu Motorcycle Co. moped.

Pāʻia:

Sunday, June 5, 8:58 a.m.: 1-100 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia. Black 2022 Yongfu Solana Moped.

Sunday, June 5, 8:58 a.m.: 1-100 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia. Blue 2022 Yongfu Solana Moped.

Saturday, June 11, 5:30 p.m.: 19 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia. Grey 2018 Toyota Tacoma.

Wailuku: