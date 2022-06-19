Maui Cancer Resources provides free workshops to cancer patients. Photo Courtesy: MCR

The nonprofit Maui Cancer Resources is hosting the “Growing Stronger Cancer Support” workshop on July 16 at St. Theresaʻs Church in Kīhei.

The workshop is free to all cancer patients, and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch, coffee, tea and snacks will be provided. Donations are welcome. The deadline to register is July 10. To register, click here.

Maui Cancer Resources is holding this workshop as part of its “DayTreat” series. They include a variety of useful topics, including: relationships, financial stress and managing cancer symptoms.

These workshops keep you on the pathway to health and wellness and help you to manage your cancer journey in a better way. Stress reduction is a very important part of developing resilience and hardiness when life gets tough, and having community to share deeply is critical to healing, the organization’s press release said.

The workshop sessions:

Session 1 with Carl Powell: Awareness of movement, conversation with your body, move and meditate, journal about what was learned and connection with body and self.

Session 2 with Wendy MacDonald: Reenergizing areas that need help.

Session 3 with Claudia Micco: Three different styles of quieting the mind, three different meditations/mindfulness exercises. Awareness of environment. Hawaiian mantras.

Session 4 with Carl Powell and Wendy MacDonald: Medical Qi Gong for healing, using emotional freedom technique to clear blockages, contact your body to work out solutions.

Session 5 Panel Discussion with Claudio Micco, Carl Powell, Wendy MacDonald, and Dr. B: Ideas from Thich Nhat Hanh with peace and healing in every step. Making peace with self. Program wrap up, idea exchange and evaluations.

For more information call 808-866-6155 or email [email protected] Remember to check your spam filter if you do not see a confirmation email from Maui Cancer Resources by July 12.