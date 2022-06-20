Maui Now graphic.

The Maui County Department of Water Supply announced that a 100-foot section of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road will be closed and water service will be disrupted in a limited section of Kahana from 9 p.m. on June 21 to 1 a.m. on June 22.

Work is expected to affect the northbound lane of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road near its intersection with Hua Nui Place. Traffic will be detoured around work areas with contraflow.

Water service will be interrupted for customers from 4471 to 4531 Lower Honoapiilani Road and on Kepola Place and Kohulike Way.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 808-270-7633.

For more information, contact Department of Water Supply Administrative Officer Adam Mundy at 808-270-8046 or email [email protected]