Michael Cain is pictured in a black shirt. PC: DLNR

A 17-year veteran of the state Department of Land and Natural Resourcesʻ Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL), Michael Cain has been promoted to the office’s administrator, a news release said.

As a planner, Cain gained deep and broad experience with the wide range of regulatory conservation land and coastal issues under OCCL’s purview. This includes work on shoreline erosion and armoring, beach nourishment, fishpond restoration, conservation district policy, permits, and regulatory and administrative proceedings, the release said.

Announcing the promotion, DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said that Cain has often served as acting administrator of OCCL.

“He has a thoughtful, practical, problem-solving approach to many of the most critical issues facing Hawai‘i,” she said. “We are fortunate to have him step up into this important role.”

Prior to joining DLNR/OCCL, Cain did community-based crisis intervention work and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Micronesia, working on public health initiatives.

Cain holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, with a focus on natural resources, from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Hawai‘i.