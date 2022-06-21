Partners in Development Foundation new board members. L-R: Kawena Beaupre, Scott Seu, Pastor Elwin Ahu and Summer H. Kaiawe.

Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit Partners in Development Foundation appointed four community leaders to the all Native Hawaiian board of directors.

The 10-person board provides strategic guidance to propel the foundation’s efforts in expanding its transformative work of strengthening families and communities in Hawaiʻi.

The new board members:

Elwin P. Ahu: Founder and pastor of Metro Church of Hawaiʻi and author of Resilient Hope: Encountering the Unexpected. Ahu joins the board to expand on his commitment in supporting Hawaiʻi’s most vulnerable families through spiritual guidance.

Kawena S.M.S. Beaupré: Senior vice president & general counsel at Hawai‘i Community Foundation. Beaupré has more than 15 years of legal experience and dedication to Hawai‘i’s nonprofit sector.

Summer H. Kaiawe: Partner at Watanabe Ing, LLP. Kaiawe provides expertise in the areas of land use entitlements, land titles, water rights and resources, business and real estate issues in addition to knowledge around intellectual property.

Scott W.H. Seu: President and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Industries joins. Seu brings his knowledge and commitment in the areas of environmental management and community relations.

The foundation delivers 10 free programs and services across the state, including early childhood education and mentorship, opportunity youth and foster care services, and caring for the ʻāina, guided by time-tested values and practices that honor kuleana for people and place in caring for Hawaiʻi.

New board member Kaiawe said: “[The foundation’s] transformative work in strengthening families and communities in Hawai‘i centered in its core values of aloha, lōkahi, mālama, pono, and po‘okela resonates with me on a deeply personal level as I was raised by my ‘ohana with these same values.”

The board of directors continue the legacy that founders Jan Dill, Morris Takushi and the late Gary Glenn began in 1997 with the goal to address the gaps in Hawaiʻi’s society and support families in need.

The newly elected directors join board chair Kyle Chock who serves as assistant executive secretary treasurer at Hawai’i Regional Council of Carpenters; board vice chair Kimo Todd, partner and owner of Todd & Seabolt; board secretary Diane Paloma, PhD, president and CEO at Hawai’i Dental Service; board treasurer James Gomez, CPA and owner of Marujyu Market; director Michael Chun, PhD, former president and headmaster of Kamehameha Schools; and ex officio director Shawn Kanaʻiaupuni, PhD, president and CEO of PIDF.



