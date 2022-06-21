The Maui County Department of Water Supply announced Monday the publication of the 2022 Water Quality Report for results of testing compiled from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021.

The annual report provides information about water quality and how the Maui County’s water compares with established federal and state drinking water standards, a news release said.

Customers are encouraged to review the report. It provides details about the source and quality of the drinking water in 2021.

In an effort to be more environmentally responsible and cut down on costs, the department no longer prints these reports, the release said. Instead, the reports area available on the county website.

A dozen reports are available for Maui County water systems on Maui and Molokai.

Customers may print their report from the website or request a printed version by calling (808) 270-7550. Copies may also be requested by writing to the following address:

Water Quality Laboratory

Department of Water Supply

614 Palapala Drive

Kahului, HI 96732

This year marks the 24rd year of providing this information to customers.

For more information, contact Department of Water Supply Administrative Officer Adam Mundy at (808) 270-8046 or send email to [email protected].