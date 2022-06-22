Maui News

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands receives record $22.3 million federal grant

June 22, 2022, 12:00 PM HST
* Updated June 22, 10:43 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Photo Courtesy: Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

Today, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it has allocated $22.3 million in Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant funding to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), who serves as both the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and as the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Housing, helped to secure the funding, the highest level ever appropriated by Congress for Native Hawaiian housing.

The record amount, included in this year’s appropriations bill and signed into law in March, is $20.3 million more than was allocated last year.

“This major increase in funding is a big win and means DHHL will have more resources to put people into homes,” Sen. Schatz said.

Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. said the funding will significantly enhance DHHL’s ability to develop more housing units and provide additional housing services to beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Police Arrest Man 54 In Connection With Kula Murder 2Pedestrian Who Died After Being Struck By Two Vehicles In Kahului Identified By Police 3Hawaiʻis First Case Of Rabbit Disease Found On Maui Farm Quarantine Ordered 4Tv Show Of 1965 Duke Kahanamoku Surf Event Resurfaces For First Time Since Original Airing 5Want To Know About Water Quality In Your Maui County Area Check Out This New Report 6Electric Seaglider Network For People And Freight Being Explored In Hawaii