The Maui Humane Society is holding open houses on June 25 and 26 to provide information about fostering animals. Photo Courtesy: Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers to focus on the fun in fostering pets, which is lifesaving and especially critical during the busy summer months.

“Ending preventable euthanasia of shelter pets is possible today,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Data tells us that if we could encourage 2% more of the 85-million pet-owning households to foster just one pet a year, we can eliminate preventable euthanasia and save the lives of the 800,000 shelter animals at risk of euthanization in the U.S. annually.”

The Maui Humane Society is participating in the nationwide Foster Open House:

June 25, 11:30 a.m.: For those interested in fostering dogs, puppies or Wings of Aloha fosters. Wings of Aloha is a donation-funded program that takes shelter animals and flies them to the mainland United States for adoption.

June 26, 11:30 a.m.: For those interested in fostering cats, kittens or critters (bunnies and guinea pigs)

Fostering is free, and it can begin on the same day.

“We care for over 4,000 pets a year, so fostering is vital to our community’s lifesaving efforts,” said Maui Humane Society CEO Steve MacKinnon. “Our foster families are the unsung heroes of our organization.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Petco Love is taking a humorous approach to saying goodbye to foster pets by holding a #MyFosterBreakUp story contest featuring Foster Breakup Kits giveaways and a curated playlist to help foster pet parents through their goodbyes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kits include breakup essentials: cozy, festive socks from BOBS from Skechers, a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Kleenex, the official Petco Love Foster Breakup Spotify Playlist, and a foster tee that reminds you that “Foster Pets are Here for A Fun Time, Not a Long Time.”

Foster parents can enter to win by sharing their breakup letter from their foster pet on Instagram using the hashtag #MyFosterBreakUp from June 1 –30 and even win $10,000 in lifesaving funds for the organization they foster from.

“The more foster families we have on the island, the more animal lives we can save,” the Maui Humane Society said in a press release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on the Maui Humane Society event, click here.

To sign up to become a Maui Humane Society foster, click here.