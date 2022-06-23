KAHULUI

Song hit-songwriter Richard Marx, Saturday

Hit songwriter and singer Richard Marx returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center for a solo performance on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. Marx who will be performing at the Castle Theatre has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including four top five singles such as “Hold on to the Nights” and “Right Here Waiting.” He’s written a #1 single in each of the four decades, including co-auhoring Luther Van Dross’ “Dance with My Father” and Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer.” Marx whose official website is richardmarx.com, recently published his memoir, “Stories to Tell,” a candid, enlightening and entertaining look at his life, career and the art and business of music. His website richardmarx.com includes his tour dates, including California and Nevada and Europe.

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Maui premiere of “Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea” opens Friday at the Regal Maui Mall.

“Big Wave Guardians,” Maui premier Friday

A film documentary about life-saving in big waves and the watermen responsible for saving lives has its Maui premiere at Regal Maui Megaplex 12 Friday, June 24. “Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea,” opening this month in numerous theatres nationwide and running through June 30 at Regal Maui, includes interviews with lifeguards such as Clyde Aikau of Waimea Bay who discuss the risks of surfing huge waves, the role of lifeguards, and the development of rapid response rescues with jet skis with the help of renown Hawaii lifeguard Brian Keaulana. The documentary includes true life-saving stories from top surfers who wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for these selfless big wave guardians. The world’s best watermen and waterwomen are interview including 11-time world champion Kelly Slater and big-wave chargers, Mark Healy, Greg Long and Keala Kennelly. The film runs for 91 minutes. Tickets may be bought in advance at the Regal Maui Mall website: https://www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-maui-mall-megaplex/1614

Joachim Cooder

Joachim Cooder, Thursday

World-class, acoustic-roots percussionist Joachim Cooder, son of multiple Grammy winner Ry Cooder, performs at the McCoy Studio Theatre Thursday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. Joachim Cooder is steeped in the roots of American and world music. Accompanying himself on the electric mbira, an African thumb piano, his melodic percussion transforms Appalachian music and blues into a kind of trance-inducing experience. Joachim’s first instrument was the drums, playing with his father both live and in the studio. These touring and recording projects allowed him to share stages and recordings with Johnny Cash, Ali Farka Touré, V.M. Bhatt, Steve Earle, John Lee Hooker, Dr. John, Nick Lowe, and most notably the Buena Vista Social Club. Over the years, Joachim has maintained this close relationship with his father, solidifying his reputation as a lyrical drummer and establishing himself as a powerful solo performer. Joachim will be accompanied for the Maui concert by bass guitar player Mark Fain. His latest album is “Over That Road, I’m Bound,” using country music songs from Uncle Dave Macon of the early 1900s as a launching point. Cooder’s website is joachimcooder.com

The 31st annual slack-key festival takes place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday.

31st ANNUAL KῙ HŌ‘ALU GUITAR FESTIVAL, Sunday

Ledward Kaapana, Kevin Brown and Ola Hou, Stephen Inglis, and Namaka Cosma, daughter of the late slack key master Pekelo Cosma, are among the many artists planning to participate in the “31st Annual KῙ HŌ‘ALU GUITAR FESTIVAL” at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Sunday, June 26, at 1 p.m. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.The free slack-key concert, live, in-person event, will be also livestreamed. Emcee for this years concert is Kathy Collins.

Join one of Maui’s favorite family events. This year, it’s both in-person and virtual! Some of Hawai‘i’s best slack key guitar players will perform selections of melodious Hawaiian music.

Other artists include Halemanu, Kimberly Hope, Kawika Kahiapo, Kamuela Kahoano, Dwight Kanae, George Kuo, Bobby Moderow, Kailua Moon with Danny and Nani Carvalho, and Paul Togioka.

Slack key has become known as one of the world’s great acoustic guitar methods, especially since the Grammy Awards at one time recognized Hawaiian music as a category all its own.

Kī hō`alu, translating literally from the Hawaiian as “loosen the key,” indicating the tuning in slack key guitar technique, is a musical tradition dating back to 19th century paniolo who played around the campfire after completing a day of ranch work. No outside food & beverages allowed. Patrons should bring a low back beach chair, or blanket and relax on the Amphitheater lawn. No outside food or beverages are allowed but both will be available for purchase on site. The MACC is a non-smoking/non-vape venue. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

Sheryl Renee and keyboardist Sal Godinez perform a dinner show at La Pinatas of Maui Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to backlitbuddastudios.com



Godinez, Renee, Sunday

Vocalist Sheryl Renee and keyboardist Sal Godinez perform a dinner show at La Pinatas of Maui Sunday, June 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. Renee has been called the “Lady with a Golden Voice” and Godinez has the ability to play different genres including jazz. For more information, including tickets, go to backlitbuddhastudios.com

Young artmakers’ sign-up

A Young Artmakers program at Schaefer International Gallery led by artist Wes Bruce starts in mid-July. Registration for those from seventh to 12th grade is continuing, while there is a waiting list for children from second to sixth grade. The classes are an opportunity for children to meet new friends while enhancing and exercising their creative skills. Registration ends on July 1. For more information, go to mauiarts.org or call 808-243-4258.

Sugar Museum tour

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. For more information, go to sugar museum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Steve Grimes does more than make great custom-made ukuleles and guitars. He, Steve Sargenti, and keyboadist Sal Godinez are performing at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday.

WAILUKU

Grimes, Sargenti, Godinez at Maui Coffee Attic

The songwriting trio of Steve Grimes, Steve Sargenti and Sal Godinez perform downstairs at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, June 25, at 6 p.m. Sargenti and Godinez will be playing original tunes ranging from country, folk, pop, blues and jazz. Grimes’ original songs range from funk to folk and uncatagorizable tunes. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Tancayo, Friday

Chayce Tancayo performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, June 24, at 8:30 p.m. Tancayo from Molokai performs island music, sometimes joined by friends. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Wind Monkeys, trio Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, June 25, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

A workshop about art of fabric folding or “Furokoshi” takes place Sunday at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center.

Furokoshi workshop, Sunday

Japanese cultural expert Saori Sato will be holding a “Furokoshi” workshop in the art of folding fabric at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. and also 1:30 p.m. Furoshiki can be translated as “spread for bath”. It is a square piece of fabric, to wrap various objects and has a long history. They say that the usage of Furoshiki became popular in Edo-period 1600s in Japan. In Japanese culture, wrapping is not just a way to protect/carry the object, but also to decorate your household items, to cherish your belongings, to make an instant tote bag or shoulder bag, even back pack. If used for gift, it will enhance your respect to the receiver, too. Born and raised in Tokyo, Sato is certified in Japanese tea ceremony “chado,” incense ceremony “kodo,” and flower arrangement “ikebana”. When she has time, she enjoys cooking, making some crafts and growing plants. For more information, including the admission, go to mvmc.org or call 808-244-nvmc.

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his group Kika Kila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday. the performance is free. The group includes, left to right, Kawika Kamai, Donn Mitsuyuki, Verdine Kong, and Valdriz.

Kika Kila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kika Kila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, June 27, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Singer and keyboardist David Fraser entertains in the open air seating area at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday morning. No cover.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser along with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, June 29, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Onstage youth camp, workshop

Applications are being accepted to participate in Maui Onstage’s youth camp and separate workshops. The Camp Onstage “Mystery Theatre,” available to children ages 6 to 12, takes place at the IMUA Discovery Garden from June 27 through July 1. Maui Onstage is also offering a Teen Summer Ensemble Workshop, ages 13 to 18, at its studio at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. For more information, go to mauionstage.com/camp-onstage or mauionstage.com/teen-summer-ensemble-workshop or call 808-633-5165.

KĪHEI

The comedy “Sex With Strangers” opens Friday at ProArts Playhouse. The play is written by Laura Eason, a scriptwriter on “House Of Cards” and the script has received good reviews. The Maui production stars Dexter Hostetter and Lin McEwan.

Sex with Strangers opens

A new comedy about two writers caught in a snowstorm of love and literary ambition in the digital age opens at ProArts Playhouse Friday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. The play “Sex with Strangers,” written by Laura Eason, a scriptwriter on “House Of Cards,” has received good reviews in the United States and England with different production companies. The New York Daily News calls it “a smart comedy,” and the New York Times calls it “entertaining and inquisitive.” The ProArts production, directed by Ricky Jones, stars Dexter Hostetter and Lin McEwan. McEwan, the executive director of ProArts, has performed in stage plays on Maui and won the Audience Choice Award at the 2018 Maui Fringe Festival for her original play ”Vindication.” She earned a degree in theatre and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vanderbilt University. Performances are on Friday, and Saturday — June 24 and 25 — at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 26, at 2 p.m. The play continues on June 30, July 1 and 2, all at 7:30 p.m., and July 3 at 2 p.m. For more information including ticket, go to proartsmaui.com.

Craig, Thursday

Steve Craig sings at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, June 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, June 24, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 .m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Sunburn, Friday

The rock band Sunburn performs at Gilligans Bar & Grill Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. No cover. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, June 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Jennifer Weatherly sings as Willie Wainwright plays the fiddle with Jeff Hornbeck on guitar. The three are playing nexg week Wednesday at Gilligans Bar & Grill.

Wainwright, Wednesday at Gilligans

Fiddle player Willie Wainwright performs with vocalist Jennifer Weatherly and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck for a night of Americana country and rockin’ bluegrass music at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com and williamwainwright.com.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, June 26, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Open comedy night, Tuesday

Bring a string of jokes. Open comedy night takes place at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, June 28, at about 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Robles, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, June 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Jamie Gallo

Gallo at Tiki, ʻOhana

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, June 29, from 4 to 6 p.m., then at Ohana Seafood Bar & Grill at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com , 808-875-6444, or OhanaSeafoodBarandGrill.com , 808-868-3247.

Robles, Wednesday

Acoustic soul singer Natalie Nicole performs at What Ales You Wednesday, June 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-214-6581 or go to whatalesyoukihei.com

The House Shakers perform R&B, blues, and classic rock at Fleetwood’s Thursday and Friday.

LAHAINA

House Shakers, Thursday

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist Lenny Castanellos perform on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday and Friday, June 23 and 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The group, Kenny Gieser, drummer Paul Marchetti, and Lenny plays R&B, blues, and classic rock ‘n roll. On the roof stage at the same time on Thursday is the Pohai Trio and on Friday, Levi Poasa. Paul West performs Friday during Happy Hour from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, June 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Late night dancing, Thursday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, June 23. 24, and 25 from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Uncle Benny at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Maui on Tuesday, June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake has performed in shows that featured Boz Scaggs, Diana Ross, Judy Collins, Kealiʻi Reichel, and Henry Kapono. For more information, call Kimo’s, 808-661-4811.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Jack Nordby in “Waves of Life.” Nordby, who is creating his own creative genre with a watchful eye toward previous metal etching artists Rembrandt and Andreas Nottebohn, will be in attendance at Sargent’s Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Trevino, Saturday

The Adrian Trevino Band performs classical blues and soul music on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Saturday, June 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino grew up in Maui but spent the 10 years in the San Francisco Bay area playing with as many musicians as possible in the blues scene. Now he’s back in Maui to give his take of classic blues and soul music. His band consists of former members of the legendary Willie K Blues Band. Paul West performs on the rooftop stage at the same time. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Kalapana Kollars conducts a class about growing taro and its significance in Hawaiian culture.

Taro class, Saturday

Learn about the history and importance of taro and the cultivation of it at a class at Apuakehau Cultural Park on Front Street Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The class is conducted by cultural director Kalapana Kollars. Taste taro, also known as kalo, in different food forms as poi, kulolo and other food items. Sign up at lahainarestoration.org or send queries to [email protected]lahainarestoration.org.

Craft fair, Sunday

Lahaina Gateway Center hosts a Maui Gift & Craft Fair Sunday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Hula, Sunday and Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, June 28P, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

View of sunsets from the rooftop at Fleetwood’s in Lahaina can be magnificent.

Santana, Monday at Fleetwood’s

Solo guitarist Brian Santana performs at the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Monday, June 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. He performs rock, pop, classics and his own original songs. For his music, go too briansantanamusic.com For more information go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, June 27, during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Anthony Pfluke

Pfluke joins with Gilliom, Tuesday

Gifted slack key player and singer Anthony Pfluke joins Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom to perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, June 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom is the lead singer in Mick Fleetwood’s House Of Rumours band, and Pfluke has produced his first album. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or mauianthony.com or call Frida’s 808-661-1287.

Kass Chiki performs at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, with her rendition of popular tunes and original songs.

Kass Chiki, at Fleetwood’s Tuesday

Maui girl Kass Chiki performs at the roof stage at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, June 28, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Her easy listening rendition of popular songs has many influences from soul to pop to island music and also jazz. She has a youtube releases “Let’s Go Darling” and “Think Twice.” For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, June 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Sunday and Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n roll at Fleetwood’s Sunday, June 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. and at Down The Hatch Wednesday, June 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz Friday, Monday, Tuesday

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, June 24, and on Monday, June 27, with Margie Heart, from 7 to 10 p.m. Walls will be playing with friends on Tuesday, June 28, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Namaka Cosma along with Sean Parks will be performing with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ohana at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday.

NĀPILI

Grammy winner Kahumoku, Wednesday

Namaka Cosma and Sean Parks join multiple Grammy-award winner George Kahumoku and his ohana at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. See Cosma and Parks with Parks singing falsetto on youtube. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com

The works of artist Terry Lopez, left, and Nancy Young, right, are in solo exhibits at Hui Noea’u Visual Arts Center.

MAKAWAO

Solo art shows at Hui

Hui Noea’u Visual Arts Center continues its exhibition of two solo artists through July 22. Admission is free Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists Nancy Young’s “Along the Yellow Brick Road” is a series of large-scale mixed media works reflecting various tales, observations, and surroundings through words and drawings, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and playfulness. Artist Terry Lopez presents “Contemporary Hawaiian Visions,” focusing on the culture of Hawai’i. Young is expected to do a walk-through on July 14 and Lopez, a walk-through on July 21. Both begin at 3 p.m. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Community Enrichment Program.

Hui Noeaʻu art classes

Hui Noeaʻu offers art classes for adults and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

Singer and songwriter Brooks McGuire performs at the Paia Bay Coffee & Bar Friday.

PĀʻIA

Brooks McGuire, Friday

Singer/songwriter and Nashville recording artist Brooks McGuire will perform at Paia Bay Coffee & Bar Friday, June 24, from 5 to 7 p..m. On the weekend, his daughter Maddie and Brooks will perform at Surf Club Tacos on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2:30 p.m. No cover.

Kalama, Walls, Luna Overdrive at Dollies

A hula show with Oriana Kalama occurs at Dollies North Shore Thursday, June 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by DJ Treverse at 7 to 9 p.m. The rock band Luna Overdrive performs Friday, June 24; and violinist Andrea Walls with Margie Heart on Saturday, June 25 — all from 7 to 9 p.m. There an open mic night Wednesday, June 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Signup is required for the open mic. For more information, call 808-579-9070 or go to dolliespizzanorthshore.com.

Jazz quartet, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone performs with three others at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, June 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone joins Marcus Johnson on bass, Howie Rentzer on drums, and Xaden Nishimitsu on trumpet. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Summer Kick Off, Friday

Da Playground Maui is having a “Summer Kick Off” Friday, June 24, at 8 p.m., featuring DJ Pash Sean playing Top 40, Hip Hop and Booty Shakers. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Fiesta with Jamn Jr.

DJ Jamn J. hosts “Fiesta Saturdays” at da Maui Playground Saturday, June 25. Doors open at 9 p.m. The music includes cambia, salsa, reggaton, and bachata. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Sip and Shop, Sunday

Meet your local small business owner at a vendor event at da Maui Playground Sunday, June 26, at 12 p.m. Vendors include Upcountry Aloha, Mellow Yellow Jewelry, Yumaste Maui, Peanut Butter & Jelly Bar, and Preston Wilder Studios, and Saltwater Artisan Soaps. Admission is free. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Drag revue, Sunday

The Girly Show and Myssfits Drag Revue takes place at da Maui Playground Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Robles at Kapa

Nicole Robles performs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday, June 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. She sings poolside where there is a great view, so you my want to ask ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Quintana at Mulligans Friday

Singer and songwriter Cody Quintana entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Robles at Luana

Natalie Nicole sings soulful acoustic music at the Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, June 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. Reservations advised. For more information, call 808-875-4100.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, June 23, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to make your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, June 24, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Soul Kitchen cooks up blues and soul at Mulligans Saturday.

Soul Kitchen, Saturday

Soul Kitchen performs at Mulligans on the Blue Saturday, June 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tempa Singer-Nave, pianist Michael Elam and guitarist Naor Nave sing a mixture of genres including blues and soul. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Natalie Nicole, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Nicole performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, June 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-875-4100 or inquire at [email protected]

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, June 26, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, June 26, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

A free Polynesian show is performed at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday.

Polynesian show, Tuesday

The Hawaiian hula as well as other dances of Polynesia will be performed in the lower level performance area at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, June 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Steel guitarist Joel Katz

Katz at Gannon’s

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, June 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz has produced several albums with the traditional Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or call 808-875-8080 or joelkatzmaui.com

