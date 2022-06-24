Kalama Park in KIhei. Photo Credit: County of Maui

Beginning June 27, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will not provide walk-up service at permit windows on Tuesdays due to staffing shortages.

Until the County parks permit office is fully staffed, walk-up service for camping and community service permits will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The department’s permits main office is located at the War Memorial Gym Complex, 700 Hali`a Nakoa St. in Wailuku.

The walk-up service changes will allow limited staff to provide timely service for park permit applicants. The department is actively recruiting staff to fill vacancies.

For more information, call 808-270-7389 or send email to [email protected] .