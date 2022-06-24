PC: WailukuLive.com screenshot

The County of Maui Department of Management has launched its updated WailukuLive website to expand community engagement, support local businesses and celebrate Wailuku’s distinctive sense of place, history and culture, according to a news release.

The website showcases what makes Wailuku one of Maui’s most beloved towns, the release said. Residents and visitors can learn about Wailuku’s arts community as it generates vibrant and interactive events and affordable opportunities for Maui families.

The website allows exploration of Wailuku’s history, culture and art and connects website visitors to free walking tours. There’s also a list of merchants, restaurants and eateries; and news about upcoming events, classes and workshops.

WailukuLive.com provides the latest updates on town improvements and insights on where to park and how to ride the free shuttle transportation on Da Bee.

The website also offers ways the public can participate in ongoing planning processes in Wailuku.

Since 2017, the community’s grassroots, envisioning process, called “reWailuku,” continues to serve as a public forum for the community to help shape the future of Wailuku. On the reWailuku page (www.wailukulive.com/rewailuku), the public is encouraged to provide its feedback on various County/community efforts.

Those who missed the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art Open House held in Wailuku on May 20 can participate in the same programming activity except in an online format https://yourfeedback.typeform.com/hoamaui

Members of the public are invited to provide input on what they’d like to see and experience at the proposed Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art, a Hawaiian cultural center dedicated to the study, practice, celebration and perpetuation of hula and various ‘ōiwi arts. View the proposed plans and share your thoughts on the facility’s learning spaces, studios, event space and kitchen, courtyard and lawn, workshop, reception and exhibit space, as well as the overall project.

Feedback from the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art programming activity will contribute to the design details in the spaces and will inform program offerings.

“The new WailukuLive website is one of the many tools that will help us strengthen communication and expand our community outreach,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in the release. “We invite everyone to participate in this important planning process.”