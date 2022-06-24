PC: Bryan Berkowitz PC: Bryan Berkowitz

Major celebrations, including fireworks in Lahaina, a rodeo Upcountry and live entertainment in Wailea, are planned on Fourth of July in Maui County.

MAKAWAO:

The Makawao Stampede Rodeo begins with a pre-rodeo Bull Bash of entertainment on July 1, Friday, starting 5 p.m. at Oskie Rice Arena in Olinda. Rodeo finals occur July 2 to 3, Saturday to Sunday, with entertainment starting 11 a.m. Rodeo finals start at 1 p.m. There’s a parade within the rodeo facility this year, rather than the annual parade through Makawao Town. For tickets, go to Eventbrite.com, and for more information, call 808-268-2322 or 808-960-0137.

LAHAINA:

Fireworks will occur on July 4, Monday, at 8 p.m. on a barge off Front Street and viewed from charter boats in Lahaina Harbor, Campbell Park and along Front Street. Enjoy live music in Campbell Park and a classic car show by Maui Classic Cruisers near the Banyan Tree.

Live music in Campbell Park begins at 5 p.m. and is sponsored by Lahaina Restoration Foundation and Lahaina Rotary Clubs, featuring the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra, Na Alii Big Band, and the Maui Community Band.

There will be no parking on Front Street on Monday, July 4, from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Papalua Street to Prison Street. Front Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Donations for the July 4th Fireworks are still needed and can be made online at www.visitlahaina.com.

WAILEA:

Anthony Pfluke, Makana Argel, and Eric Gilliom will be performing at The Shops at Wailea during a Fourth Of July celebration. Guest are being asked to bring can goods to donate to the Maui Food Bank.

In Wailea, The Shops at Wailea is partnering with the Maui Food Bank to celebrate Independence Day with a special Fourth of July event on July 4, Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Families and friends can take part in activities such as face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth and beach-themed giveaways. Guests are also encouraged to donate to the community food drive while enjoying live entertainment by Eric Gilliom, Anthony Pfluke and Makana Argel.

Complimentary activities for all ages are as follows: face painting and balloon animals will be available in the middle valley lower level across from Quiksilver from 4 to 6 p.m; there will be a photo booth available to capture memories with loved ones in the middle valley lower level between Mahina and Billabong stores from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Hawaiʻi-themed props will be available to help guests capture the perfect photo from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Live entertainment will take place with musical performances by Eric Gilliom, Anthony Pfluke and Makana Argel at the lower valley performance area.

Gilliom is an award-winning musician and entertainer known for playing with and opening for legends, such as Earth Wind and Fire, Steven Tyler, John Legend and Jamie Foxx. His versatility allows him to sing everything from rock, soul and R&B to Hawaiian and Broadway show tunes. He will be joined by Anthony Pfluke, otherwise known as Maui’s hottest new talent with Hawaiian, contemporary, reggae-influenced original songs. Additionally, Makana Argel, a Na Hoku nominee and son of Maui jazz legend Gene Argel will join on percussion.

“Fourth of July officially kicks off the summer season and what better way to celebrate than with an event for the whole family,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property manager at The Shops at Wailea. “This event was designed to spark joy and welcomes friends and families to a day of live performances, fun activities and unforgettable memories.”

To commemorate the inaugural celebration, The Shops at Wailea has partnered with Maui Food Bank to encourage guests to give back to the Maui community. Donations of canned goods will be accepted next to the photo booth in the middle valley lower level between Mahina and Billabong.

For more information on upcoming events at The Shops at Wailea, visit the mall website.