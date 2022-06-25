Maui County Council Member Tamara Paltin

The application deadline for council-appointed seats on the South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee is June 30, Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee Chair Tamara Paltin said in a news release Friday.

Nine of the CPAC’s 13 members will be appointed by the council, while four will be appointed by the mayor, she said.

The South Maui community plan area includes Ma‘alaea, Pulehunui, Kīhei, Wailea, Makena and ‘Ahihi-Kina‘u, and Paltin said all residents in the South Maui community plan area are encouraged to apply.

“I want to remind people of the June 30 application deadline next week and encourage those who reside in the South Maui community plan area to apply,” Paltin said. “We hope to have a cross section of CPAC participants from the community who embody diversity and balance of age, gender, ethnic and socio-economic background, profession, heritage, experience, and ideology and from sub-areas of the South Maui community plan area.”

Experience in land-use planning is helpful, but not required, she said. Her committee will meet at 9 a.m. June 30 to receive a progress report on the community plan update — the first for South Maui since 1998.

The application form and other South Maui CPAC related information can be found on the Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee’s page of the County Council’s website.

A copy of the South Maui community plan area map can be found at rb.gy/r7fcia.

According to Chapter 2.80B of the County Code, each community plan includes the following elements:

A statement of the major problems and opportunities concerning the needs and development of the community plan area;

A statement of the social, economic and environmental effects of such development;

The desired sequence, patterns and characteristics of future development.

The CPAC will provide a preliminary version of a new South Maui Community Plan to the Maui Planning Commission, which will then report to the council to approve the plan by ordinance.

Applications may be mailed, hand delivered to the council offices in Wailuku or Kīhei or emailed to [email protected].

For additional information, please contact committee staff at (808) 270-7761 or (808) 270-7668.