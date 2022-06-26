Maui News

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending June 26, 2022

June 26, 2022, 9:41 PM HST
Maui Obituaries for the week ending June 26, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Samuel Wheeler

Samuel Arthur Wheeler Jr.

April 11, 1946 – June 21, 2022

Samuel Arthur Wheeler, Jr., 76 of Kailua Kona, Hawaiʻi passed away on June 21, 2022 in Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi. He was born on April 11, 1946, in Alabama.

Sam served as a Sergeant in the US Army Airborne Special Forces (Green Berets Mike Force). He was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and V Device, denoting his heroism and actions under fire.


He is survived by wife Suzanne; daughters Kristi (Raymond) Rappaport of Georgia; Jocelyn (Jonathan Cronan) Bertovich of Waianae, Hawaiʻi; Tracy Bertovich of Kailua Kona; sisters Toni Geddings of Huntsville, Alabama; Tina (George) Sears of Savannah, Georgia; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Private services will be held.

Frances Gouveia

Frances Gouveia
Oct. 20, 1936 – June 16, 2022

Frances Joyce Gouveia, 85, of Hilo passed away at home on June 16, 2022. She was born Oct. 20, 1936 in Hilo.

She is survived by sons, Albert Gouveia Jr., Michael (Diana) Gouveia, John Gouveia, Clifford (Annie) Gouveia, Robert Gouveia Sr., Marcus (Monica) Gouveia; daughter, Francine (Don) Gonsalves; 24 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held on July 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary, Hilo.

Christina Katayama

Aug. 31, 1971 – June 17, 2022

Christina Delia (Baker) Katayama, 50, of Las Vegas (formerly of Hilo), passed away at Hilo medical Center on June 17, 2022. Born Aug. 31, 1971, in Hilo, she worked as support staff for special needs children in the Clark County school district and was a member of Thy Word Ministries of Las Vegas.

She is survived by her spouse, Glenn Katayama; parents, Richard Baker Jr. and Norma Baker; sons, Craig Katayama and Aaron Katayama; sister, Laurie Baker Gabuat; three grandchildren, two nieces and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Services will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Thy Word Ministries Faith Center of Hawaiʻi, 2085 Awapuhi St, Hilo.

Carlota Uclaray

Nov. 4, 1922 – June 10, 2022

Richard Oldfield

Oct. 16, 1937 – May 19, 2022

Richard Carr Oldfield, 84, of Hilo, passed away on May 19 at home. Born Oct. 16, 1937 in Waynesboro, Mississippi, Richard worked as a builder and building designer prior to retirement.

He is survived by spouse, Frances Keonaona Stillman Oldfield of Hilo; son, Mark (Teresa) Oldfield of Sacramento, CA; daughter, Valeneia (Rick) Thompson of Mission Viejo, CA; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo on June 17, 2022. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m.

