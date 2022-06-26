Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2022

June 26, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
4-6
6-8
6-8
7-10 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:18 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:50 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:05 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:50 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Two pulses of south swell will produce elevated south shore surf this week. The first swell is now showing up at the nearshore buoys, with Barbers Point coming in at 2 feet 18 seconds at the latest observation. Surf will build along local south shores today as this swell fills in. Due to higher than expected swell heights at Buoy 51002 south of the islands, surf is now forecast to peak a couple of feet overhead later this afternoon, then build to advisory level of 10 feet Tuesday and Wednesday as the next, larger, pulse arrives. South swell and surf will gradually decline Thursday and Friday. 


Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will see a bump in small, short period swell today into Monday. Surf along north shores will drop Tuesday, while strengthening trade winds will boost rough east shore surf to around seasonal average. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
