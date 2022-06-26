Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|7-10
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Two pulses of south swell will produce elevated south shore surf this week. The first swell is now showing up at the nearshore buoys, with Barbers Point coming in at 2 feet 18 seconds at the latest observation. Surf will build along local south shores today as this swell fills in. Due to higher than expected swell heights at Buoy 51002 south of the islands, surf is now forecast to peak a couple of feet overhead later this afternoon, then build to advisory level of 10 feet Tuesday and Wednesday as the next, larger, pulse arrives. South swell and surf will gradually decline Thursday and Friday.
Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will see a bump in small, short period swell today into Monday. Surf along north shores will drop Tuesday, while strengthening trade winds will boost rough east shore surf to around seasonal average.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com