Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 South Facing 4-6 6-8 6-8 7-10 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:18 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:04 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:50 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:05 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:50 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Two pulses of south swell will produce elevated south shore surf this week. The first swell is now showing up at the nearshore buoys, with Barbers Point coming in at 2 feet 18 seconds at the latest observation. Surf will build along local south shores today as this swell fills in. Due to higher than expected swell heights at Buoy 51002 south of the islands, surf is now forecast to peak a couple of feet overhead later this afternoon, then build to advisory level of 10 feet Tuesday and Wednesday as the next, larger, pulse arrives. South swell and surf will gradually decline Thursday and Friday.

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores will see a bump in small, short period swell today into Monday. Surf along north shores will drop Tuesday, while strengthening trade winds will boost rough east shore surf to around seasonal average.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.