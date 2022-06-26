Maui News

New Kāohi youth program by MEO kicks off with fun, education, activities on Molokaʻi

June 26, 2022, 7:00 AM HST
* Updated June 24, 4:16 PM
Saige Dudoit-Hart and Layla Labrado helped with the distribution of food at the Maui Food Bank distribution at the Molokai Veterans Center. The team from the Maui Economic Opportunity Kāohi youth program sorted chilled, fresh and nonperishable items in preparation for agency/organization pick-up on June 16. PC: MEO
Dallin Tancayo taught youth in the MEO Youth Services Kāohi program basic vehicle maintenance on June 14. He covered vehicle fluids, changing wiper blades and plugging a tire. PC: MEO
Saige Dudoit-Hart and Layla Labrado built a castle out of cardboard and presented the gift to MEO Head Start on Moloka‘i on June 15. The two youth are part of MEO Youth Services’ Kāohi program, a prevention program targeting suicide, bullying, smoking and substance and alcohol abuse. PC: MEO

Youth in the inaugural Maui Economic Opportunity Kāohi program on Moloka‘i helped with food distribution and learned about vehicle maintenance, including changing wiper blades and fixing a tire, according to a news release.

MEO Youth Services brought its drugs, alcohol, smoking, bullying and suicide prevention programs to Moloka‘i through a $100,000 grant from the Nuestro Futuro Foundation. The program focuses on intermediate and high school age youth by offering community service, life skills and leadership activities, as well as excursions around the island.

Activities during the first week of Kāohi from June 13-17 included basic vehicle maintenance, building a cardboard castle for Head Start preschoolers and assisting in the Maui Food Bank distribution at the Moloka‘i Veterans Center.

Activities planned for this week and the rest of June include a hike to Kalae, an excursion to Lokomaikai Farm, making tie-dye shirts and growing plant starters, as well as sign making and waving for LGBT Pride Month.

For the summer, Kāohi runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through July 29 out of the MEO Moloka‘i office, 380 Kolapa Place, Kaunakakai. When the new school year begins, Kāohi will move to after school, extended school holidays and some weekends.

Kāohi is offered without charge. Youth still are being accepted.

For more information, contact Mela Candelario, Kāohi coordinator, at (808) 553-5472.

Comments

