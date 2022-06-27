Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 27, 2022

June 27, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:50 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:23 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:46 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:24 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The first pulse of south swell that came in larger than expected has now begun to decrease. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon. Although a slight decline in surf is possible late today through tonight, the next pulse of south swell due on Tuesday will keep south shore surf up around advisory level through Wednesday. This swell will gradually decline Thursday and Friday. 


Surf along exposed north and east facing shores could see a bump in small, short period swell through today. Surf along north shores will drop Tuesday, while strengthening trade winds will boost rough east shore surf to around seasonal average into next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
