Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:50 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:23 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:46 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:24 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The first pulse of south swell that came in larger than expected has now begun to decrease. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon. Although a slight decline in surf is possible late today through tonight, the next pulse of south swell due on Tuesday will keep south shore surf up around advisory level through Wednesday. This swell will gradually decline Thursday and Friday.

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores could see a bump in small, short period swell through today. Surf along north shores will drop Tuesday, while strengthening trade winds will boost rough east shore surf to around seasonal average into next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.