Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 6-8 6-9 6-9 6-9 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:24 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:06 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:55 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:25 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:58 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:38 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will hold this morning, then trend up slightly this afternoon as a fresh south swell arrives. Heights will near the advisory level by tonight. This new pulse should peak this evening through Wednesday, then ease through the second half of the week. Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up through the week, likely becoming rough Friday through the weekend as the trades become strong. Confidence remains low for any long-period pulse locally associated with Tropical Storm Celia in the far eastern Pacific. Summertime conditions will continue for north facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.