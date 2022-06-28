Maui Surf Forecast for June 28, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|6-8
|6-9
|6-9
|6-9
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will hold this morning, then trend up slightly this afternoon as a fresh south swell arrives. Heights will near the advisory level by tonight. This new pulse should peak this evening through Wednesday, then ease through the second half of the week. Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up through the week, likely becoming rough Friday through the weekend as the trades become strong. Confidence remains low for any long-period pulse locally associated with Tropical Storm Celia in the far eastern Pacific. Summertime conditions will continue for north facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com