Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 28, 2022

June 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
6-8
6-9
6-9
6-9 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:24 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:55 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:25 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:58 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will hold this morning, then trend up slightly this afternoon as a fresh south swell arrives. Heights will near the advisory level by tonight. This new pulse should peak this evening through Wednesday, then ease through the second half of the week. Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up through the week, likely becoming rough Friday through the weekend as the trades become strong. Confidence remains low for any long-period pulse locally associated with Tropical Storm Celia in the far eastern Pacific. Summertime conditions will continue for north facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
