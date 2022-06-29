Maui County Federal Credit Union.

Maui County Federal Credit Union is holding school supply and backpack drives at its branches in Lahaina and Wailuku. The supply drives launched on June 13 and continue until July 15, 2022. These events will support The Salvation Army Maui’s annual efforts to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui’s children in need.

Backpacks of supplies from the below list can be dropped off at Maui County FCU branches. The Lahaina branch is located at 270 Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina, and open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Wailuku branch is located at 1888 Wili Pā Loop, open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations for adopting a backpack are also being accepted and are 100% tax deductible.

“We are proud to be able to partner with The Salvation Army for the fifth year in the endeavor to help our keiki go back-to-school prepared to succeed. Donations of school supplies for kids in need will help ensure that students are able to focus on the important work of learning,” said Maui County Federal Credit Union President and CEO, Gary Fukuroku.

“We are grateful to Maui County FCU and their members for supporting children in need throughout the County of Maui,” said Capt. Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army in a joint press release. “These back-to-school items will help ease the minds of students and their families as they prepare for the new school year.”

Supplies list:

Backpacks without wheels

Reams of copy paper

3-Ring Binders

Portfolios with two pockets

Lined filler paper

Clear sheet protectors

Post it notes 3” x 3”

4 oz. white glue

Composition books

Glue sticks

Erasers

Ball point pens (black / blue)

Ball point pens (red)

No. 2 Pencils

Mechanical Pencils

12” Ruler with inches and centimeters

Dry erase markers

Crayons

Permanent black markers

Color pencils

6” scissors

Color markers

Earbuds / headphones

Watercolors with brushes

Clear plastic pencil box

Highlighters

Scotch tape

Graph paper

Spiral notebook

Tabbed dividers

3-Ring pencil pouches

Index cards

Protractor

Families in need of back-to-school assistance can contact The Salvation Army Family Services in Kahului at 808-871-6270 and in Lahaina at 808-661-5335. For more information visit maui.salvationarmy.org.