The Hawai‘i Children’s Trust Fund awarded a two-year $80,385 grant to Maui Family Support Services to fund the nonprofit’s Navigation Services that helps up to 150 participants per year.

Maui Family Support Services will use the funding to provide families that promote healing and prevent re-abuse with navigation services that fill gaps; connect families with services; remove barriers to services; and meet the emotional, psychological and physical needs of children and their families.

Families also will receive help in stabilizing their lives by being connected to other providers.

The Hawaiʻi Children’s Trust Fund is part of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

MFSS was incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families in Maui. The prime directive is to utilize our collective resources toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The agency serves the islands of Maui, Lānaʻ and Molokaʻi. For more information, go to www.mfss.org.