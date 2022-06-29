Maui News

Maui Family Support Services awarded $80,000 grant by Hawaiʻi Children’s Trust Fund

June 29, 2022, 4:00 PM HST
* Updated June 29, 12:41 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i Children’s Trust Fund awarded a two-year $80,385 grant to Maui Family Support Services to fund the nonprofit’s Navigation Services that helps up to 150 participants per year. 

Maui Family Support Services will use the funding to provide families that promote healing and prevent re-abuse with navigation services that fill gaps; connect families with services; remove barriers to services; and meet the emotional, psychological and physical needs of children and their families.

Families also will receive help in stabilizing their lives by being connected to other providers.

The Hawaiʻi Children’s Trust Fund is part of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

MFSS was incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families in Maui. The prime directive is to utilize our collective resources toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The agency serves the islands of Maui, Lānaʻ and Molokaʻi. For more information, go to www.mfss.org.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1California Man Drowns While Snorkeling At Black Rock In Kaʻanapali 2Council Committee Recommends That Maui County Acquire Controversial Napili House 3Teen Boy Falls 80 Feet Off North Shore Cliff Into Ocean Transported To Maui Memorial 4Half Acre Burned In Fire At Homeless Encampment In Waiehu Maui 5Owners Give Lahaina Crossroads Tenants More Time Protesters Decry Housing Woes 6Gov Ige Unveils Veto List Including Renewable Energy Bill That Could Jeopardize Lanaʻi Project