Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announces early endorsement of Josh Green in governor’s race

Industry Members celebrate their endorsement of Josh Green from l-r: Jerry Gibson, President, Hawaii Hotel Alliance; Bill Countryman, GM Maui Ocean Club; Gregg Nelson, GM Nāpili Kai Beach Resort; Diane Haynes Woodburn, Publisher Maui No Ka Oi Magazine; Lt. Governor Josh Green; Angela Vento, GM Wailea Beach Resort; Lisa Paulson, Executive Director Maui Hotel and Lodging Association; Ryan Nobriga, GM The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announced its early endorsement of Josh Green for Governor. This endorsement was supported by MHLA Board members representing hotels, restaurants, activities, and other businesses working with the Maui County industry.

MHLA Executive Director Lisa Paulson cited Green’s “steady leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and praised him for his efforts to balance public and economic health across the state.”

“Lieutenant Governor Green worked every day to keep us safe and informed during an unprecedented pandemic that disproportionately affected the local hospitality industry,” said Paulson in a press release announcement. “Our association—and the industry in Maui County—are extremely grateful to him for his leadership during these difficult times.”

Green thanked MHLA for its early endorsement and reiterated the importance of saving the tourism economy throughout the pandemic.

“There were contingency plans that wouldn’t have allowed [the state] to fully open for another eight months,” said Green. “That would have been an impossibility for you in the tourism industry and across our economy, which would have meant hundreds of thousands of people would have been housing-unstable, food-insecure, unable to pay their mortgages, and unable to take care of their keiki.”

“[The tourism industry] provides so many valuable things, and it’s not just the economy. It’s the tradition of education and advocacy from this organization, but it’s also your philanthropy. When we had doctors and nurses burning out, and in a desperate state, you provided a home and respite through the Hotels for Healthcare Heroes program. You sustained their spirits as they worked to keep us alive,” said Green.

Green also shared that he plans to install tourism-specific positions in his potential administration. “We have to transition to the new model of tourism,” said Green. “I intend to place someone in my administration to oversee this transition safely and consistent with your values.”

Paulson noted the industry’s need for allies during a time when tourism faces countless challenges and community concerns. “The Lieutenant Governor understands our community challenges while acknowledging hospitality’s position as its top economic driver.”

MHLA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization also provides educational opportunities via the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism and scholarships for UH Maui College students; and benefits the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education golf tournament, and Kupuna Dinner.

UPW endorses Kai Kahele for Governor

UPW Endorses Kai Kahele for Governor.

United Public Workers AFSCME Local 646 AFL-CIO (UPW) members from across Hawaiʻi and State Director Kalani Werner announce UPW’s endorsement of Kai Kahele for Governor of the State of Hawaiʻi in the 2022 primary election.

“Over UPW’s nearly 80-year history in fighting for Hawaiʻi workers, we have supported leaders who share our vision,” said UPW State Director Kalani Werner. “Kai shares our values of building grassroots support, advocating for working families and a lower cost of living, and ensuring that fundamental rights of Hawaiʻi’s public workers remain protected. These last two-and-a-half years have been challenging for our members who were on the frontlines of the pandemic, and we believe that Kai is the right person to lead our state as we move forward.”

“We are humbled by UPW’s bold and courageous endorsement of our candidacy for governor and stand united with them in our shared commitment to change,” said US Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele in a UPW news release. “I believe the message we’re sharing is one of courage, strength, and a passion for the people and places that make us proud to call Hawaiʻi home. What’s at stake is far greater than a political office. Our integrity is at stake. Our local values are at stake. Our future in Hawaiʻi is at stake. Together, we will work tirelessly to correct course for our state and return it to those who built it — our working-class families. ”

“Throughout his time in public service, Kai has steadfastly supported workers in the public and private sectors across the state. A father of three, Kai will focus on creating a brighter future for the next generation of working-class families in Hawaiʻi. UPW supports Kai’s plans to improve infrastructure, tackle Hawaiʻi’s affordable housing crisis, diversify Hawaiʻi’s economy and create opportunities for agriculture and business while being responsible to our environment and the Native Hawaiian community,” according to the release.

In line with Kahele’s campaign pledge, UPW is foregoing a monetary contribution to his campaign. UPW looks forward to providing grassroots support to his campaign.

Founded in 1944, UPW represents 12,000 public and private sector workers across Hawaiʻi.

Those seeking the Democratic nomination for governor include: David L. “Duke” Bourgoin, Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green, Kai Kahele, Richard Kim, and Clyde McClain “Mac” Lewman.

On the Republican ticket, former Lt. Governor under the Lingle administration, James “Duke” Aina filed a last minute bid. Others seeking the Republican nomination are BJ Penn of MMA fighting fame and Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi for the party’s nomination, along with nine others from the party including: Gary Cordery, George “Big Al” Hawat, Keline Kahau, Lynn Barry Mariano, Paul Morgan, Moses “Momo” Paskowitz, Rob Burns, Tae Kim, and Seaula Tupai Jr.

Nonpartisan candidate Caleb Nazara and Libertarian Gene S. Tamashiro round out the race for governor.

Friends of Tasha Kama to hold fundraiser dinner, July 6

Tasha Kama

Friends of Tasha Kama announced that a fundraiser dinner will be held for Councilmember and Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Natalie “Tasha” Kama (Kahului Residency District) on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Velma McWayne (Wailuku) Community Center, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to join Councilmember Kama for an evening of good food, music by local group “Nevah Too Late,” entertainment by Iola Balubar and members of her Hālau Hula O Keola Aliʻi O Ke Kai, hula by Makana Palakiko and Stellamae Sickels, and more. Member Kama will also share some of her accomplishments and priorities, as she serves both her constituency of Kahului and the larger community of Maui County.

Tickets are available on the Friends of Tasha Kama website for a suggested donation of $25. For more information, or to request tickets, visit https://www.friendsoftashakama.com/ or call ph. (808) 344-7437.

The most crowded Council race this year is in Kahului, where seven candidates had filed by Tuesdayʻs deadline. The list includes: incumbent Tasha Kama, Cara Flores, Tina Pedro, Carol Lee Kamekona, Buddy James Nobriga, Jack “Jason” W. Schwartz, and Keoni Watanabe.

Election Calendar

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]