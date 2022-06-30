Maui Surf Forecast for June 30, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along all shores will remain small going into early July. The lone exception will be along east facing shores where more rough sea state conditions will exist due to elevated east wind waves in response to stronger local and upstream trades. The recent small, longer period south swell is trending down, as is the small southeast pulse, to just very small background energy. Surf along north facing shores will remain near flat through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com