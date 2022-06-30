Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 4-6 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:32 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:04 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:37 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:06 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along all shores will remain small going into early July. The lone exception will be along east facing shores where more rough sea state conditions will exist due to elevated east wind waves in response to stronger local and upstream trades. The recent small, longer period south swell is trending down, as is the small southeast pulse, to just very small background energy. Surf along north facing shores will remain near flat through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.