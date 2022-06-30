Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:32 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:04 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:37 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:06 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along all shores will remain small going into early July. The lone exception will be along east facing shores where more rough sea state conditions will exist due to elevated east wind waves in response to stronger local and upstream trades. The recent small, longer period south swell is trending down, as is the small southeast pulse, to just very small background energy. Surf along north facing shores will remain near flat through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
