American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi Board Chairman Jon Mauer

The American Red Cross of Hawaii welcomes new officers and members to its Board of Directors.

The following individuals were newly elected and began their service with the Board beginning July 1, 2022:

Jon Mauer: President & CEO of Island Energy Services, will continue serving as Chair

Randy Diamond: Area Manager Director, Highgate Hotels

Len Isotoff: Senior Vice President Pacific, Matson

Sandra Larsen: Hawaiʻi Market Business Leader, The AES Corporation

Shawn McCullum: Hawaiʻi Market Manager, Walmart

Malia Peters: Senior Director of Philanthropy, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation

Other officers:

Board Vice Chair Maya Rogers: President & CEO, Blue Planet Software, Inc.

Treasurer Warren Chaiko: Senior VP, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health

Secretary Leslie Door: Director of Research, Product Development, Risk & Regulatory Compliance, Zephyr Insurance Company

Ryan Emmons (Founder & CEO, Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water), Derek Baughman (Executive VP & CIO, First Hawaiian Bank) and Gregg Fujimoto (President, Spectrum Oceanic, LLC) are starting their first three-year term. Derek Baughman and Gregg Fujimoto return after a sabbatical year.

For the full list of Board members, please visit www.redcross.org/hawaii.