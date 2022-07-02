Maui Business
Hawaiʻi Red Cross announces new officers and board of directors
The American Red Cross of Hawaii welcomes new officers and members to its Board of Directors.
The following individuals were newly elected and began their service with the Board beginning July 1, 2022:
- Jon Mauer: President & CEO of Island Energy Services, will continue serving as Chair
- Randy Diamond: Area Manager Director, Highgate Hotels
- Len Isotoff: Senior Vice President Pacific, Matson
- Sandra Larsen: Hawaiʻi Market Business Leader, The AES Corporation
- Shawn McCullum: Hawaiʻi Market Manager, Walmart
- Malia Peters: Senior Director of Philanthropy, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation
Other officers:
- Board Vice Chair Maya Rogers: President & CEO, Blue Planet Software, Inc.
- Treasurer Warren Chaiko: Senior VP, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health
- Secretary Leslie Door: Director of Research, Product Development, Risk & Regulatory Compliance, Zephyr Insurance Company
Ryan Emmons (Founder & CEO, Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water), Derek Baughman (Executive VP & CIO, First Hawaiian Bank) and Gregg Fujimoto (President, Spectrum Oceanic, LLC) are starting their first three-year term. Derek Baughman and Gregg Fujimoto return after a sabbatical year.
For the full list of Board members, please visit www.redcross.org/hawaii.
Comments
