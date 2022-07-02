New York artist Wes Bruce returns to Maui to present an immersive installation during an exhibition entitled “Paper Wind Water” at the Schafer International Gallery opening on July 5 and continuing through August 20.

A group of accomplished artists from Hawaiʻi and other states will exhibit their works on Maui, exploring the concepts of water and wind through the medium of paper.

The “Paper Water Wind” exhibition takes place at the Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center from July 5 through August 20. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The exhibition demonstrates the many iterations of paper beyond its framed art form, altering its properties into multi-dimensional and transformational installations.

One of the artists building an immersive installation is Wes Bruce who will be serving as the artist-in-residence for the exhibition.

A multi-practice artist, educator, poet, and designer, Bruce is known for his large-scale site-specific installations, including his memorable 2013 MACC exhibition, “Taken by Wonder.”

For the 2022 exhibition, Bruce will build an immersive installation and lead a series of workshops for adults and students entitled “Confluence: The Healing Depths of Water, People & Language.”

Other artists include:

Zenobia Lakdawalla of Maui who uses printmaking processes to layer meticulous patterns onto sheets of paper, which she then reworks into prints and dimensional forms, embodying the suspended movements of wind or water.

Erin McAdams of Wisconsin and Deborah Nehmad of O‘ahu who collaborated by using the waters of their respective locales to create ink drawings, then translating them into photo-etched prints that explore how the idea of “contact” can imply both the meeting of materials and the inter-exchange of two artists.

O‘ahu artist Janetta Napp who seeks to render the unseen, embodying the energy of the wind as it courses through a grove of endemic lapalapa trees, which she depicts through drawings and suspended tree forms.

Master printmaker Koichi Yamamoto of Tennessee will exhibit a soaring formation of kites made from printed etchings and accompanied by transparent monotypes that evoke the waters of the ocean.

Keith Yurdana of O‘ahu creates meticulous and intricate drawings that adapt elements of scientific illustration into water-like biomorphic beings.

This exhibition is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center and sponsored in part by the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, and Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program.

For more information, call the Schaefer International Gallery, 808-243-4288.

