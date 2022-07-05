Governor Ige signs bills advancing Hawaiʻi’s clean energy economy. PC: Office of Gov. David Ige

Governor David Ige signed into law a package of bills that advance his priorities of fighting climate change and transitioning to a clean energy economy as soon as possible.

The bills signed into law relate to climate mitigation, energy efficiency, renewable portfolio standards, and zero emission vehicle fueling rebates.

“Last week’s US Supreme Court decision limiting the federal government’s ability to fight climate change underscores why it’s so important for states to act and lead by example,” said Gov. Ige in a press release following the ceremony. “That’s why I’m proud to sign these four bills today, as they ensure that Hawaiʻi continues to move forward as a national and global leader in creating the strategies necessary to achieve a clean energy economy, being more energy efficient in state government, clarifying how we measure progress on renewable energy, and creating incentives for emerging technologies hydrogen.”

HB1800 (Act 238) is a major step forward for Hawaiʻi in becoming a clean energy economy. By setting an interim target for 2030 to be at least 50% below 2005 emissions, Hawaiʻi continues to set targets based on the science and in alignment with the US and global commitments to act.

HB1801 (Act 239) moves state government forward to lead by example on reducing energy costs by being more efficient. At a time when oil prices are going up, taking action to reduce electricity use in government saves everyone more money.

HB2089 (Act 240) changes the way we calculate our progress on switching to renewable energy. Up until now, it was based on sales, but with HB 2089, we will focus on actual generation so that 100% means 100%.

