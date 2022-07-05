Maui News

Hawaiʻi Youth Food Council seeking high school interns

July 5, 2022
  • The Hawaiʻi Youth Food Council is seeking high school students for internships. Photo Courtesy: HYFC
  • School-year internships are available at the Hawaiʻi Youth Food Council. Photo Courtesy: HYFC
  • Interns at the Hawaiʻi Youth Food Council learn about nutrition, agriculture and sustainable food systems. Photo Courtesy: HYFC

Are you a responsible, enthusiastic high school student with a passion for food, nutrition and agriculture — and interested in sustainable food systems?

The Hawai‘i Youth Food Council (HYFC) is seeking interns for the 2022-23 school year.

Students can apply at hiphi.org/HYFC/join-the-council. The application deadline is July 8.

The Hawaiʻi Youth Food Council is comprised of high school level students from public, charter and independent high schools across the state. They are united by a mission to engage youth in policy and systems change efforts that result in a just and equitable local food system for a healthier Hawai‘i.

Students will develop youth leadership skills, execute a tangible team project, increase the prevalence of youth voice in existing food system efforts and networks, and provide guidance and mentorship to youth. 

HYFC launched in February 2020 with an inaugural council of five students from four islands, selected from a pool of 40 applicants to help design and plan for the council’s expanded rollout.

During the 2021-2022 school year, nine motivated youth served as council members and successfully hosted the annual online We Grow Hawai‘i Youth Food Summit during April 2022 as the team project.

HYFC members work with mentors, leaders and advocates in food systems to learn leadership skills and select policy priorities to champion for the next legislative session.

HYFC partners include: Hawai‘i Public Health Institute, Hawai‘i Farm to School Hui, Hawai‘i Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice, Blue Zones Project, and the Hawai‘i Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division.

