Members of the Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Baldwin High School campus today, Tuesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 7, 2022, from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus.

As part of the training, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site.