Courtesy file photo of Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic.

The Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic, developed in collaboration with “wine therapist to the stars” Christian Navarro, returns Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4.

The weekend festivities connect guests with an all-star lineup of vintners and celebrity chefs.

They include some of the West Coast’s most luminary culinary figures: two-Michelin-star Chef Wolfgang Puck of Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Spago Maui, two-Michelin-star Chef Josiah Citrin of Melisse, and “Godfather of LA Dining” Chef Joachim Splichal, Founder of Patina Restaurant Group.

Also joining the event are renowned Chef Rashida Holmes of Bridgetown Roti, Maui’s very own James Beard-nominated Chef Sheldon Simeon of Tinroof, Wally’s Executive Chef Ryan Kluver, and Four Seasons Resort Maui culinary duo Executive Chef Michael Patria and Executive Pastry Chef Alexandre Chersouly.

The list of winemakers, champagne houses and spirits by Navarro, president and principal of Wally’s Wine & Spirits, includes: Opus One, Shafer Vineyards, Patrimony, Champagne Laurent-Perrier, Champagne Billecart-Salmon, Marciano Estate, DAOU “Soul of a Lion,” Aleksander Wine, El Cristiano and more. They are curated to pair with the weekend of culinary events.

“We’re excited to welcome such culinary giants and remarkable wine and spirits producers to work alongside our talented team of chefs and sommeliers,” said Four Seasons Maui General Manager Ben Shank.

The event schedule includes:

Wally’s Starlight Lounge, Sept. 2 and 3, 5 to 10:30 p.m.: Specialty cocktails, fine wine and Wally’s signature bites under Maui’s starry skies. Navarro’s handpicked lineup includes El Cristiano tequila, Marciano Estate, DAOU “Soul of a Lion” and Aleksander Wine.

Opening Night Gala, Sept. 2, 6 to 9 p.m.: A grand tasting event on the resort’s oceanfront lawn featuring world-class wine, spirits and the complete roster of visiting and Four Seasons Maui chefs. Guests and vintners will mix and mingle over extraordinary epicurean fare.

Lunch with Chef Rashida Holmes, Sept. 3, 12 to 2 p.m.: Caribbean charm meets Maui. Guests are invited to a seaside lunch experience with Bridgetown Roti’s acclaimed Chef-Owner Rashida Holmes. Tapping into her family roots with eclectic and mouth-watering Caribbean flavors that she describes as: “A love letter to West Indian street food.” She has drawn critical culinary acclaim from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bon Appetit, and the Los Angeles Times.

The Icons Wine Dinners, Sept. 3, 6 p.m.: LA’s most iconic chefs pair up with select wineries to present break-out dinners across the resort’s venues. Guests will choose from the following exclusive options: Chef Wolfgang Puck featuring Opus One, Chef Josiah Citrin featuring Patrimony and Chef Joachim Splichal featuring Shafer Vineyards.

Brunch & Bubbles, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: An elegant al fresco Champagne brunch features Laurent-Perrier and Billecart-Salmon, paired with an indulgent menu of brunch classics with a local twist by Four Seasons Maui Executive Chef Michael Patria and Executive Pastry Chef Alexandre Chersouly.

Tickets are available for the Opening Night Gala, The Icons Dinners and Brunch & Bubbles. Wally’s Starlight Lounge and Lunch with Chef Rashida Holmes are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Sponsors for the event include Lugano Diamonds, NetJets and Big Green Egg.