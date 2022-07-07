Maui Surf Forecast for July 07, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No significant swells are expected over the next several days. East shore surf will remain slightly below normal through Friday, before rising back up to near seasonal levels over the weekend through the middle of next week. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday, before a long-period south swell arrives and boosts surf to near or slightly above the summertime average Sunday through the middle of next week. East Pacific Hurricane Bonnie may send a small, long-period east swell our way early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com