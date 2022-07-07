Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 07, 2022

July 7, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 10:30 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:58 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 03:43 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:41 AM HST.




Low 1.4 feet 05:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected over the next several days. East shore surf will remain slightly below normal through Friday, before rising back up to near seasonal levels over the weekend through the middle of next week. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday, before a long-period south swell arrives and boosts surf to near or slightly above the summertime average Sunday through the middle of next week. East Pacific Hurricane Bonnie may send a small, long-period east swell our way early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


NORTH SHORE

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


SOUTH SHORE

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
