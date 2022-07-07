Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 10:30 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 02:42 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:58 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 03:43 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:41 AM HST. Low 1.4 feet 05:10 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected over the next several days. East shore surf will remain slightly below normal through Friday, before rising back up to near seasonal levels over the weekend through the middle of next week. South shore surf will remain small through Saturday, before a long-period south swell arrives and boosts surf to near or slightly above the summertime average Sunday through the middle of next week. East Pacific Hurricane Bonnie may send a small, long-period east swell our way early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.