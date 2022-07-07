Maui News

Unusual rainbow cloud sighting above Ukumehame, Maui

By Wendy Osher
 July 7, 2022, 5:15 PM HST
* Updated July 7, 5:22 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

VC: Shane Tegarden (7.7.22)

An unusual rainbow cloud formation was captured in video above Ukumehame, Maui on Thursday afternoon.

The video was taken at around 1:30 p.m. on July 7, 2022 of the skies above the Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui.

The video shows five linear clouds stacked with each capturing a different color of the spectrum. The area surrounding the rainbow is covered in cirrocumulus clouds.

Photographer Shane Teagarden called the five cloud sky rainbow “an unusual sight.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rainbow clouds, or cloud iridescence can “usually happens in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular and cirrus clouds.” According to the NOAA SciJinks website, “iridescent clouds happen because of diffraction – a phenomenon that occurs when small water droplets or small ice crystals scatter the sun’s light.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to NOAA, the phenomenon is relatively rare, as “the cloud must be thin and have lots of water droplets or ice crystals of about the same size.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“When that happens, the sun’s rays encounter just a few droplets at at time. For this reason, semi-transparent clouds or clouds that are just forming are the ones most likely to have iridescence,” according to the SciJinks website.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Breaking 33 Acres Of Hana Coastline Now Permanently Protected At Mokae Ii 2Former Hawaiʻi Senator J Kalani English Sentenced To 40 Months In Federal Prison 3New Law Raises The Age For Kids To Use A Child Passenger Restraint In Hawaiʻi 4Maui Now Survey 71 Affected By Residential Rental Prices Spiking 93 Concerned With Increase In Violent And Property Crimes 5Maui Median Sales Prices Hit Another All Time High At 1 25 Million For Single Family Homes 6Unusual Rainbow Cloud Sighting Above Ukumehame Maui