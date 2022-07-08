Maui’s Annie Reickert earned the Biggest Paddle Award for her wave at “Jaws” (Pe’ahi) on November 2, 2021. Credit: © Aaron Lynton / WSL

Maui’s Billy Kemper and Annie Reickert are the winners of the 2022 Red Bull Big Wave Award for “Biggest Paddle” in the men and women’s competition respectively.

Both rides took place at world-famous Pe‘ahi, also known as “Jaws.”

Valley Isle resident Paige Alms finished second in the “Ride of the Year” category for her massive wave at Peʻahi, just getting beat out by Justine Dupont, who won for her incredible calm while in the pit of a Teahupo’o beast in Tahiti.

The World Surf League announced the official winners for the 2022 Red Bull Big Wave Awards on Thursday, July 7. A total of $350,000 in prize money has been awarded across three categories for men’s and women’s divisions: Ride of the Year, Biggest Tow, and Biggest Paddle. The winning photographers and videographers were also awarded prize money.

This year’s Red Bull Big Wave Awards received over 300 submissions with some of the heaviest and most amazing big waves ridden throughout April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022 Big Wave Awards season window. All submitted waves were evaluated by a comprehensive judging panel formed by WSL judges, former pro surfers, and big wave specialists.

“Huge congratulations to this year’s Red Bull Big Wave Awards winners,” said Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL SVP of Tours and Head of Competition. “The level of commitment we’ve seen this season has been amazing and I’ve been really impressed with all the nominated rides. Justine Dupont has to be the standout for me this season, with two award wins and nominations in every category, she’s really cemented her dominance on the big wave world.”

The Ride of the Year is awarded to the surfers who demonstrate the most advanced and committed level of big wave surfing during a successful ride, as judged by available video footage. While raw size is taken into consideration, it is ultimately the level of performance that is rewarded.

Ride of the Year

Women’s Winners:

1 – Justine Dupont at Teahupo’o on Aug. 13, 2021

2 – Paige Alms at Peʻahi on Jan. 9, 2022

3 – Justine Dupont at Teahupo’o on Oct. 6, 2021

4 – Annie Reickert at Outer Reef Kahului on Dec. 5, 2021

5 – Michelle des Bouillons at Nazaré on Feb. 10, 2022

Men’s Winners:

1 – Francisco Porcella at Peʻahi on Nov. 2, 2021

2 – Billy Kemper at Peʻahi on Nov. 2, 2021

3 – Mikey Brennan at Shipstern Bluff on March 26, 2022

4 – Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca at Nazaré on Feb. 25, 2022

5 – Pedro Scooby at Nazaré on Dec. 13, 2021

Biggest Tow

Women’s Winners:

1 – Justine Dupont at Nazaré on Jan. 8, 2022

2 – Michelle des Bouillons at Nazaré on Dec. 11, 2021

3 – Justine Dupont at Nazaré on Jan. 8, 2022 (wave two)

4 – Justine Dupont at Nazaré on Jan. 8, 2022 (wave three)

5 – Michelle des Bouillons at Nazaré on Dec. 13, 2021

Men’s Winners:

1 – Mason Barnes at Nazaré on Feb. 26, 2022

2 – João Macedo at Nazaré on Feb. 25, 2022

3 – Pedro Scooby at Nazaré on Jan. 8, 2022

4 – Nic Von Rupp at Nazaré on Jan. 8, 2022

5 – Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca at Nazaré on Jan. 8, 2022

Biggest Paddle

Women’s Winners:

1 – Annie Reickert at Peʻahi on Nov. 2, 2021

2 – Justine Dupont at Nazaré on Nov. 19, 2021

3 – Katie Mae McConnell at Himalayas on Jan. 22, 2022

4 – Paige Alms at Peʻahi on Nov. 2, 2021

5 – Raquel Heckert at Himalayas on Jan. 22, 2022

Men’s Winners:

1 – Billy Kemper at Peʻahi on Nov. 2, 2021

2 – Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca at Nazaré on Jan. 12, 2022

3 – Pedro Calado at Nazaré on Jan. 12, 2022

4 – Jamie Mitchell at Nazaré on Feb. 9, 2022

5 – Ben Andrews at Mavericks on Jan. 11, 2022