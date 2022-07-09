The MEO Board of Directors pose for a group photo. Shown (from left) Scott Okada, Bard Peterson, Peter Horovitz, Dawn Bicoy, Ned Davis, Reuben Ignacio, Adele Rugg, Gemma Medina, Carol Reimann, retired Judge Rhonda Loo, installing officer, Glenn Yamasaki, Frank De Rego Jr., Mayor Michael Victorino, Tessie Segui, Arleen Gerbig, Sandy Ryan, Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO, and Cliff Alakai. Missing board members are Maria Nachuo, Stacy Crivello, Desi Ting, Charles Andrion, Tasha Kama and Cindy Figuerres. PC: MEO.

Maui Economic Opportunity symbolically put together the pieces of the Board of Directors leadership team, led by Carol Reimann, at the board’s annual meeting Thursday, July 7, at the MEO Wailuku office.

Using a puzzle theme, retired Judge Rhonda Loo installed the officers and the rest of the 21-member board as Mayor Michael Victorino, state legislators, council members and county department officials looked on.

Members of the incoming MEO Board of Directors hold pieces of a puzzle that form the MEO logo while being installed by retired Judge Rhonda Loo. Shown are (from left) Vice President Bard Peterson, President Carol Reimann, Secretary Arleen Gerbig and Treasurer Cliff Alakai. PC: MEO.

Each member of the executive team was handed a piece of the puzzle that when assembled formed the MEO logo. The rest of the board put together a puzzle with The Promise of Community Action.

Treasurer Cliff Alakai straightens an MEO puzzle put together by pieces from other members of the Maui Economic Opportunity board executive team at the nonprofit’s annual meeting Thursday, July 7. PC: MEO

The executive team, voted into office earlier in the day in a short meeting, is led by Reimann, who will serve a two-year term as president. She is Alexander & Baldwin Vice President Maui and has served on the board as the A&B representative since June 2019.

The rest of the team includes Vice President Bard Peterson, who is the past president and senior vice president and market manager for First Hawaiian Bank and represents state Rep. Justin Woodson; Secretary Arleen Gerbig, a retiree who is president of and represents the Lahaina Honolua Senior Citizens Club; and Treasurer Cliff Alakai, Maui Memorial Group Administrator and represents state Rep. Troy Hashimoto.

The 21-member tripartite board consists of representatives of government, resident and private sectors.

Retiring state Sen. Roz Baker, who currently represents West and South Maui, was recognized for her 30 years of service in the state Legislature.

Other Maui County lawmakers attending the gathering included state Sens. Gil Keith-Agaran and Lynn DeCoite; state Rep. Troy Hashimoto; Council Members Yuki Lei Sugimura and Tamara Paltin and county Transportation Director Marc Takamori.