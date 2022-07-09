Carol Reimann installed as new Board President of Maui Economic Opportunity
Maui Economic Opportunity symbolically put together the pieces of the Board of Directors leadership team, led by Carol Reimann, at the board’s annual meeting Thursday, July 7, at the MEO Wailuku office.
Using a puzzle theme, retired Judge Rhonda Loo installed the officers and the rest of the 21-member board as Mayor Michael Victorino, state legislators, council members and county department officials looked on.
Each member of the executive team was handed a piece of the puzzle that when assembled formed the MEO logo. The rest of the board put together a puzzle with The Promise of Community Action.
The executive team, voted into office earlier in the day in a short meeting, is led by Reimann, who will serve a two-year term as president. She is Alexander & Baldwin Vice President Maui and has served on the board as the A&B representative since June 2019.
The rest of the team includes Vice President Bard Peterson, who is the past president and senior vice president and market manager for First Hawaiian Bank and represents state Rep. Justin Woodson; Secretary Arleen Gerbig, a retiree who is president of and represents the Lahaina Honolua Senior Citizens Club; and Treasurer Cliff Alakai, Maui Memorial Group Administrator and represents state Rep. Troy Hashimoto.
The 21-member tripartite board consists of representatives of government, resident and private sectors.
Retiring state Sen. Roz Baker, who currently represents West and South Maui, was recognized for her 30 years of service in the state Legislature.
Other Maui County lawmakers attending the gathering included state Sens. Gil Keith-Agaran and Lynn DeCoite; state Rep. Troy Hashimoto; Council Members Yuki Lei Sugimura and Tamara Paltin and county Transportation Director Marc Takamori.