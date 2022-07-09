Maui Community Correctional Center.

The Department of Public Safety is currently looking for qualified applicants, on all islands, interested in becoming an adult corrections officer. There are immediate female only vacancies on all islands. The recruitment period closes Aug. 31, 2022.

Statewide ACO recruitment is open on the Department of Human Resources and Development website.

To qualify, applicants must meet all requirements listed in DRHD’s recruitment notice. Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED. They must also have one year of responsible work experience which shows that the applicant possesses the ability to relate effectively with people in following the instructions of a supervisor and giving or exchanging information.

For a full list of requirements and information on how to apply to become an adult corrections officer, go to the DHRD Jobseeker listings by clicking here.