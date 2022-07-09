Listen to this Article 1 minute

A Maui County-supported seminar is taking place on the Valley Ise to show how business women can receive minority business certification that could help to expand their resources and enterprise.

The free webinar starts Wednesday, July 20, from 12 to 1 p.m.

The Maui Economic Development Board is presenting the webinar with support also from the Maui and Women’s Business Enterprise Council.

Four businesswomen are guest speakers, including Lori Silva, Napua’ala, a body care products business; Melia Foster, Melismas Wraps, selling beeswax wraps; Nina Han, WeekdayStudio, graphic design services; and Jennifer Schettewi, Pono Chocolate of Pāʻia.

For more information, send an email to [email protected]