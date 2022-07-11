Teacher Aide Laurie Saito

Teacher Aide Laurie Saito, “who endeavors to do what’s best for Head Start families,” has been named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month, the organization announced today.

“Amid the pandemic, Laurie has proven to be a team player with the flexibility and creativity to adapt to the changing rules and protocols,” according to MEO.

“No matter how hectic things get with the early morning texts or calls ‘please go . . .,’ ‘Never mind, change of plans,’ this individual will roll with it and still be able to smile and laugh the craziness off,” said Dee Wilson, Head Start administrative assistant, who nominated Laurie.

Hired in January 2020, Laurie has received several Excellent Client Service recognitions.

“This individual has had to work with different teams, sometimes going from team to team in a single day,” said Dee. “We know this can be tiring, but it is done with laughter, fun and a good heart.”

For being named Employee of the Month for April, Laurie earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. Dee received $50 as the nominator.

Laurie was recognized at the May general staff meeting.

With the new Head Start year approaching in August, MEO is looking for staff, especially lead teachers. Head Start provides preschool at no cost to low income families. For information about joining the Head Start team, call 808-243-4378.