The Maui Fire Department will restart wildland live fire training this morning, Monday, July 11, 2022.

The training had been put on hold from before the Fourth of July holiday weekend due to the weather forecasts.

Training will continue this week from roughly 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to take advantage of the most favorable weather conditions.

“As before, the safety of the fire crews and the public are our primary concern, and we will suspend training again if we find the conditions unfavorable for a safe training environment,” said Chris Stankis, Acting Information Officer with the Maui Fire Department.