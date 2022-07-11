Maui News

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from July 5 – 11

July 11, 2022
* Updated July 11, 10:46 AM
Maui Now’s featured jobs from July 5 to 11, 2022. Add your job listing.

Kea Lani Restaurant Supervisor, Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui

Description: As the Kea Lani Restaurant Supervisor, you will support the Kea Lani Restaurant Manager with opening our venue for breakfast service, conducting pre-shifts, supporting the colleagues and providing coverage in the absence of the department manager.

Ramp Agent, Hawaiian Airlines

* Receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus after completing training for the Airport Ramp Agent – Kahului position

Description: Ramp Agents are responsible for loading and offloading our guests’ baggage, ensuring they are accounted for and well taken care of. They also look out for the safety and well-being of each other, while ensuring our flights arrive and depart on-time. If you’re up for the challenge of physical work and being outdoors, we want to hear from you.

Utility Worker, Hawaii Water Service

Description: The Utility Worker is responsible for field operations and maintenance work and performs relief work under various classifications in the waste water field. The work is performed under direct supervision and also requires the exercise of independent judgment and initiative. The nature of the work performed requires that an employee in this class establish and maintain effective working relationships with others. This position is located in Pukalani-Maui, HI.

Chief Engineer, Westin Hotels & Resorts

Description: Manages all engineering/maintenance operations, including maintaining the building, grounds and physical plant with particular attention towards safety, security and asset protection. Accountable for managing the budget, capital expenditure projects, preventative maintenance and energy conservation. Responsible for maintaining regulatory requirements. Leads the emergency response team for all facility issues.

Licensed Beauty Advisor, Sephora

Description: As our Licensed Beauty Advisor, you are an expert in all thing’s beauty! You’re here to guide our clients on their beauty journey at the Beauty Studio & beyond. It’s not just about the product, but about making a client’s day through teaching, inspiring, and playing, together. Best of all, you’ll love working with our diverse teams and leaders, who really care about you and help you evolve

