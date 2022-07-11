Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Maui police emergency preparedness training in Lahaina, July 12 and 14
A
A
A
On Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 14, 2022, from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., members of the Maui Police Department will be participating in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Lahainaluna High School campus.
Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.
As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Purchased Eight Years Ago For 9 Million Hana Ranch Hits The Market For 75 Million 2Marriott Vacations Worldwide Looking To Hire 130 Employees At Four Maui Resorts 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending July 10 2022 4Speed Suspected In Wailuku Motorcycle Crash That Claimed The Life Of A Kihei Man 5Bill Becomes Law Establishing New Department Of Law Enforcement 6Bills Help Address The Physician Workforce Shortage Especially On The Neighbor Islands