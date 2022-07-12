L-R: Maui United Way president Nicholas Winfrey, US Rep. Ed Case of Hawaiʻi and Maui United Way board Vice Chairman Luke Bailey meet in Washington, D.C. Photo Courtesy: Maui United Way

Maui United Way officials recently attended United Way Worldwide’s Advocacy Forum & Capitol Hill Day in Alexandria, VA, to advocate for residents of Maui County.

Priorities areas for Hawaiʻi included sharing the impact of the Child Tax Credit in the state, the benefits of United Way’s 211 system operated out of Oʻahu, food security, increasing USDA allocations and the housing crisis.

Maui United Way president and CPO Nicholas Winfrey said the nonprofit continues to advocate at the federal level and “share the real-time needs of those on the verge of falling through the cracks.”

The Advocacy Forum and Capitol Hill Day is United Way’s signature public policy and advocacy event where leaders from across the network gather for updates on collective policy priorities and connect with colleagues.

While in the nation’s capital, attendees build and strengthen relationships with federal lawmakers and have an opportunity to share the extensive impact United Way has on constituencies and communities.

The main goals of the event were to develop strategies for effective advocacy that drive mission impact and resources and engage individuals and partners, facilitate networking, learning, and knowledge sharing between and among United Ways on public policy issues, and build relationships and advance local, state, and network-wide priorities through legislative visits on Capitol Hill.