SCHHA Maui-Lānaʻi Mokupuni Council hosts candidate forum, July 14
The Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations Maui/Lānaʻi Mokupuni Council hosts a candidate forum at its monthly meeting this Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Mayoral candidates Richard Bissen, Kelly Takaya King and Mike Molina headline a group of nine appearing at a virtual candidates forum starting 5 p.m.
The Zoom event also features Maui County Council candidates (for Kahului seat) Cara Flores, Tasha Kama, and Carol Lee Kamekona, (for East Maui seat) Carol Kamaliʻi, (for Pāʻia/Makawao/Haʻikū seat) Nohe Uʻu, and (for West Maui seat) Tamara Paltin.
Organizers had invited to the public event Maui mayoral and council candidates, for whom contact information was available.
The SCHHA is a 35-year-old statewide coalition of more than 40 organizations and leaders exercising sovereignty on homestead lands totaling 203,000 acres in the 1921 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act federal trust. The SCHHA Maui/Lānaʻi Mokupuni Council encompasses 18 homestead entities on two islands.
See website www.paupena.org for the event’s Zoom link, or join with meeting ID: 838 0879 2105, Passcode 203933.
A follow-up forum at the same Zoom link will feature state representative candidates (Maui County districts 7, 10 and 13) starting 5 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022.
Election Calendar
- Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election
- Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election
- Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close
- Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions
- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections
- Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters
- Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election
- Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections
To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]