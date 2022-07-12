Listen to this Article 2 minutes

Kainoa Lei MacDonald moderates a candidates forum 5 p.m. Thursday via Zoom showcasing Maui County mayoral and council candidates. A veteran virtual facilitator, MacDonald serves as a director of AHHL, or the Association of Hawaiians for Homestead Leases. The session also features Maui Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo.

The Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations Maui/Lānaʻi Mokupuni Council hosts a candidate forum at its monthly meeting this Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Mayoral candidates Richard Bissen, Kelly Takaya King and Mike Molina headline a group of nine appearing at a virtual candidates forum starting 5 p.m.

The Zoom event also features Maui County Council candidates (for Kahului seat) Cara Flores, Tasha Kama, and Carol Lee Kamekona, (for East Maui seat) Carol Kamaliʻi, (for Pāʻia/Makawao/Haʻikū seat) Nohe Uʻu, and (for West Maui seat) Tamara Paltin.

Organizers had invited to the public event Maui mayoral and council candidates, for whom contact information was available.

The SCHHA is a 35-year-old statewide coalition of more than 40 organizations and leaders exercising sovereignty on homestead lands totaling 203,000 acres in the 1921 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act federal trust. The SCHHA Maui/Lānaʻi Mokupuni Council encompasses 18 homestead entities on two islands.

See website www.paupena.org for the event’s Zoom link, or join with meeting ID: 838 0879 2105, Passcode 203933.

A follow-up forum at the same Zoom link will feature state representative candidates (Maui County districts 7, 10 and 13) starting 5 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022.

Election Calendar

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]