Maui News

Missing Person Update/located: Washington woman may be on Maui

July 13, 2022, 8:55 PM HST
* Updated July 13, 10:58 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Jessica Lucero. Photos courtesy Maui Police Department

Update:

As of Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Lucero was located and found to be in good health.   The Maui Police Department thanked the public for their assistance.

Previous Post:

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Jessica Lucero, 35, of Washington.

Lucero was reported missing on Monday, July 4, 2022, to the Kirkland Washington Police Department. Through the victim’s family and police investigation, Lucero is confirmed to have been on Maui between July 3 and July 5, 2022. Police say Lucero may be living on the beach near the Cove Park area.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lucero is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has black hair (which may be shaved or cut short), and hazel eyes. She has flowers with a bible verse tattooed on one of her forearms. It is unknown the type of clothing she was last wearing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lucero may be vulnerable/at-risk, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information on Lucero’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-021233 or contact the Kirkland Washington Police Department at 425-577-5656, and refer to report #22-23404.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Missing Person Woman Last Seen July 12 Leaving Maui Hospital On Foot 2Another Waiehu Affordable Housing Project Moves Ahead This One Plans 752 Units 3Maui Police Launch Murder Investigation Into Haʻiku Death 4Council Panel Votes To Settle Lawsuits Tied To Disgraced Ex Mpd Officer Brandon Saffeels 5Hotel Wailea Earns No 1 Ranking In Travel Leisures Worlds Best Awards 6Marriott Vacations Worldwide Looking To Hire 130 Employees At Four Maui Resorts