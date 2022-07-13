Jessica Lucero. Photos courtesy Maui Police Department

Update:

As of Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Lucero was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanked the public for their assistance.

Previous Post:

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Jessica Lucero, 35, of Washington.

Lucero was reported missing on Monday, July 4, 2022, to the Kirkland Washington Police Department. Through the victim’s family and police investigation, Lucero is confirmed to have been on Maui between July 3 and July 5, 2022. Police say Lucero may be living on the beach near the Cove Park area.

Lucero is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has black hair (which may be shaved or cut short), and hazel eyes. She has flowers with a bible verse tattooed on one of her forearms. It is unknown the type of clothing she was last wearing.

Lucero may be vulnerable/at-risk, and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information on Lucero’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-021233 or contact the Kirkland Washington Police Department at 425-577-5656, and refer to report #22-23404.