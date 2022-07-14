SHREK The Musical JR characters with Da Artsy Bee shuttle. Photo credit: County of Maui

Wailuku Town theater-goers and arts lovers now have another way to get to shows on time and without having to look for street parking. Beginning today, July 14, “Da Artsy Bee” will be available for free drop-off service to Wailuku performance venues.

The 22-seat air-conditioned shuttle will pick up riders at Maui Lani Safeway approximately 45 minutes prior to curtain. The shuttle will pick up and drop off riders every 15 minutes until showtime. Following the show, the shuttle will pick up passengers from the venue and return them to the parking lot.

Loading zones are in front of the ʻĪao Theater or at the ‘Ilima stop in front of 808 on Main for all Maui Academy of Performing Arts programs.

Mayor Michael Victorino and some of the SHREK The Musical JR characters enjoyed a preview ride on Da Artsy Bee shuttle. Don’t miss MAPA’s SHREK performance which starts running July 14th. Photo credit: County of Maui

Maui Academy Performing Arts’ Summer Musical Theatre Camp presents SHREK The Musical JR. The show will run from July 14 through July 24. Held at the MAPA Promenade Building, audiences will be taken on a journey filled with music, laughter and… onions!? Join their hardworking students, some of whom are performing in their very first musical.

At the Historic ʻĪao Theater, OnStage Maui will present their summer production of the Oscar Wilde literary classic “The Importance of Being Earnest” on July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31. Wilde’s final, most popular and most acclaimed comedy has entertained theater-goers for over a century. Everyone is in love with Ernest, the irresistible bad boy of Victorian London’s high society. The trouble is, Ernest doesn’t exist. Meanwhile, two pairs of young lovers attempt to untangle their self-created web of lies and win the approval of supercilious Lady Bracknell. Earnest is an entertaining “trivial comedy for serious people” with sparkling wordplay and hilariously unlikely situations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For Da Artsy Bee shuttle schedule and list of upcoming Wailuku shows, visit www.WailukuLive.com/da-artsy-bee. Shuttle reservations are not required.