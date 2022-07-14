Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 14, 2022

July 14, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:22 AM HST.




High 3.1 feet 03:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 10:43 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:51 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:07 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 04:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South shore surf heights will remain well above average through the weekend as two large and long period south swells move through the region. The first of these large south swells will continue to push surf heights above High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through this evening. Surf heights will then ease a little from tonight into Friday, before another larger and longer period (20-22 sec) south swell moves into the region from late Friday through Sunday. Peak surf heights along south facing shores with this second swell will easily exceed HSA criteria (10 foot faces) by Friday night, with surf heights reaching High Surf Warning levels (15 foot faces) on Saturday and Sunday. South swell energy will gradually decrease through the first half of next week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain flat through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
