Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 South Facing 7-10 7-10 4-6 4-6 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:22 AM HST. High 3.1 feet 03:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:43 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:51 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:07 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 04:38 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South shore surf heights will remain well above average through the weekend as two large and long period south swells move through the region. The first of these large south swells will continue to push surf heights above High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through this evening. Surf heights will then ease a little from tonight into Friday, before another larger and longer period (20-22 sec) south swell moves into the region from late Friday through Sunday. Peak surf heights along south facing shores with this second swell will easily exceed HSA criteria (10 foot faces) by Friday night, with surf heights reaching High Surf Warning levels (15 foot faces) on Saturday and Sunday. South swell energy will gradually decrease through the first half of next week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain flat through the week.

NORTH SHORE



Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE



Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE



Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.