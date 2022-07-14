Maui Surf Forecast for July 14, 2022
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
South shore surf heights will remain well above average through the weekend as two large and long period south swells move through the region. The first of these large south swells will continue to push surf heights above High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through this evening. Surf heights will then ease a little from tonight into Friday, before another larger and longer period (20-22 sec) south swell moves into the region from late Friday through Sunday. Peak surf heights along south facing shores with this second swell will easily exceed HSA criteria (10 foot faces) by Friday night, with surf heights reaching High Surf Warning levels (15 foot faces) on Saturday and Sunday. South swell energy will gradually decrease through the first half of next week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated and rough into early next week. Surf heights along north facing shores will remain flat through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
