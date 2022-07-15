Maui News
2022 Hale Makua Golf Tournament virtual silent auction is live
The 2022 Hale Makua Golf Tournament’s virtual silent auction is now live.
Proceeds will help Hale Makua continue its legacy of providing compassionate care to Maui’s kūpuna.
The auction features more than 80,000 Hawaiian Airlines Miles, gift cards, resort stays and activities.
Bidding begins today, and the auction ends on July 23.
Go to fundraiser.bid/halemakua2022 to register.
