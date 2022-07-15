The Waipuilani Beach parking lot in Kīhei will be repaved and re-striped from Aug. 5 through Aug. 23, 2022, the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The work will require closure of the parking lot temporarily.

The restrooms next to the parking lot will remain open to the public during the project. For their safety, members of the public are asked to stay outside construction areas.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

For general Maui County parks information visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.