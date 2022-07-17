The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū: Roving shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in either direction between mile markers 0 and 3, Kaʻahumanu Avenue and the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, on Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue and Kūlanihākoʻi Street at Piʻilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kīhei Roundabout construction. More information available online here.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Pāʻia/Kūʻau (night work): Alternating lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.4 and 7.6, Kūʻau Beach Place and Aolani Place, nightly 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 through 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, for sewer pipe installation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pāʻia/Kūʻau: Alternating lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.7 and 7.9, Kaiae Lane to Meha Place, nightly 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 through 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, for wastewater main replacement.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kula: Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) possible in either direction near mile marker 8.1, ʻAlae Road and Kekaulike Avenue, on Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for waterline installation.